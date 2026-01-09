Makar Sankranti 2026: Easy Til-Gul Ladoo (Sesame Seed Ladoo) Recipe to Try

Makar Sankranti is one of the auspicious and important festival in Indian culture. It is popularly known as kite festival as well. Apart from that Sankrati is also famous for sweet sesame seed ladoos that melt in your mouth. The festival of Makar Sankranti is incomplete without sesame seed ladoos. Many women find themselves short on time during the festive rush, and making ladoos the traditional way seems difficult. Sesame seed ladoos are definitely made in every household, but many women find making them a daunting task. When making sesame-jaggery ladoos, if the jaggery syrup consistency is wrong, the ladoos either become very hard or don't bind properly.

Often, there's a fear of the syrup going wrong or the ladoos becoming hard while shaping them. If you also have this concern, then don't worry this year! You can quickly make soft and delicious sesame seed ladoos at home with very little effort using a pressure cooker. Forget the hassle of checking the syrup for hours while making sesame seed ladoos, because now you can make quick and soft sesame seed ladoos in a pressure cooker. This Sankranti, let's look at a special recipe for making soft sesame seed ladoos using a pressure cooker (tilgul laddu recipe in pressure cooker) to sweeten everyone's mouths...

How to make sesame-jaggery ladoos in a pressure cooker...

Ingredients:

1. White sesame seeds - 1 cup

2. Peanuts - 1/2 cup

3. Jaggery - 1 bowl

4. Ghee - 1 tablespoon

Method:

1. Take a pan, heat it well, and dry roast the sesame seeds in it. Roast the sesame seeds over low heat.

2. Remove the roasted sesame seeds into a dish and let them cool slightly.

3. Set aside half of the roasted sesame seeds and grind the other half in a mixer to make a fine powder.

4. In a bowl, combine the finely ground sesame seed powder, the remaining roasted sesame seeds, and slightly crushed roasted peanuts.

5. Then, take some water in a pressure cooker as usual, place a bowl inside, add the grated jaggery, and cook for 1 to 2 whistles. This melts the jaggery properly.

6. Add a little clarified butter and the prepared mixture for the ladoos to the melted jaggery and mix well with a spoon until everything is combined.

7. Apply a little clarified butter to your hands and roll the mixture into round ladoos.

Without much effort, delicious, soft instant sesame ladoos made in a pressure cooker are ready to eat.