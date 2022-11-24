Make the perfect pumpkin pie this Thanksgiving!

Thanksgiving is here! Every year, on this day, which is celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November, people come together to share a meal and spend the day together.

It is typically marked with great pomp and ceremony in many areas of the world. From relishing traditional turkey to having yummy pumpkin pie the delicious feast together.

This national holiday of the United States is commemorated in Brazil, Canada, Germany, Japan, and other countries as the official start of the holiday season.

Thanksgiving's primary tenets are thankfulness, charity, and community. Countries like Germany and Japan also observe festivities of a similar nature.

Americans commemorate this special day to express gratitude to God for providing them with each meal. This year, people are celebrating Thanksgiving day on November 24 (Thursday).

Thanksgiving dinner is traditionally served with turkey, potatoes, cranberries, bread stuffing, and pumpkin pie. As families get together to celebrate this day with a full feast, it is one of the busiest holidays.

What is better than Pumpkin pie to finish the Thanksgiving dinner. To make the feast more special, try this trick to make your pumpkin pie perfect this time.

Pumpkin pie is the ideal spicy treat that includes slices of many pumpkins and can also include apples.

First freshly roast the pumpkin and add ingredients- nutmeg, cinnamon, ginger, allspice, cloves, and mace.

One of the tricks to make your perfect and sweet, is just add a pinch of salt to the pumpkin puree. And you are ready with a fresh and delicious dessert.

In America, Thanksgiving is not complete without a turkey dinner. It is a part of the customary feast to include the bird. In addition, each Thanksgiving, the President of the United States of America performs a ritual. They pardon the Thanksgiving turkey on the morning of the celebration.

Along with other festivities, the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade takes place in New York City. The largest Thanksgiving parade in the world has enormous cartoon balloons floating in the air alongside dancers and marching bands.

Most families that don't live close by make an effort to get together on Thanksgiving Day to thank each other for their blessings and enjoy a large meal.

( With inputs from ANI )

