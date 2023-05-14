Make this Mother's Day unforgettable with culinary tribute

By life

New Delhi, May 14 As Mother's Day approaches, many of us are on the lookout for the perfect way to celebrate our moms and show them how much they mean to us. If you're looking for a unique and delicious way to do just that, here are some great venues to celebrate Mother's Day with your mother...



KIPOS- Garden of Mystery

Step into Kipos, where nature and cuisine intertwine, a unique and luxurious experience. Inspired by the magnificent royal gardens of Greece, our blooming wonderland invites you to embark on a poetic dining journey. The restaurant is designed to provide a refined and sophisticated atmosphere that is both relaxing and inviting. The menu features a carefully curated selection of dishes that are inspired by the flavours of the world. The restaurant is adorned with lush greenery and contemporary design elements that create a serene and natural atmosphere.

Rs 2,100 for two

Timings - 12 p.m. to 1 a.m., Serving World Cuisine

Address - 17A City Westend Hotel Club Road, 110026, Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi, Delhi 110026



Conrad Bengaluru

This Mother's Day, treat your mum to a one-of-a-kind unforgettable experience at Conrad Bengaluru with a specially curated buffet featuring unique recipes at Caraway Kitchen. The brunch includes an elaborate array of dishes crafted by the culinary maestros, with fresh mango-based cocktails, mocktails and relishing desserts.

The specialty buffet brings to you scrumptious global cuisines from across the world, along with live counters, refreshing cocktails, mocktails and bubbly beverages. Caraway Kitchen also includes live singing, perfect tunes to sing along to and fun activities planned for the kids along with exciting giveaways to make this a feast truly a memorable one!

Treat your mother to a delectable spread of entrees, mains and desserts that will leave her with a plethora of mouth-watering flavours. The brunch menu too includes a movable trolley with chefs' special beverages, creole style mofongo and shrimps, Thanjavur inspired recipes curated by chef Sarvanan, an extensive display of cakes and pastries and much more.

For non-alcoholic beverages- Rs. 2800++ Package

Alcoholic beverages- Rs 4300++ Package

Beer and Wine - Rs 3500++ package

For reservations, Caraway Kitchen, Conrad Bengaluru - Phone: 8884428234.



Celebrate this Mother's Day with your mom at Foo!

To the one, you bare your soul to and the one that can read all your thoughts. The one who makes a house feel like home... Celebrate her special day at Foo with their specially curated brunch menu with love and perfection

The menu showcases a selection of dishes that will make your experience more joyous! Begin your meal with a bowl of piping hot soup such as Miso Soup, or Udon Clear Soup, or opt for refreshing Som Tum salad or Smoked Duck Salad.

Enjoy a delightful selection of sushis and dim sums such as Nikkei Avocado Uramaki, Aburi Veg Maki, Spicy Hamachi Maki, Foo Bao, and Spicy Seafood Peking Dumpling. The highlight of the brunch is the dim sum trolley, which will be serving a variety of hot, fresh, and delicious dim sum like Wasabi Truffle & Edamame Dumpling, Crystal Dumpling, and Sriracha Chicken Dumpling. You can also choose from a range of small plates, including Spicy Hunan Chilly Baby Potatoes, Hong Yu Waterchestnut Wonton Burnt Garlic, and Pink Pepper Prawns 7 Spice Seasoning. Dive into their big plates like Foo Blue Butter Japanese Fried Rice, Foo Hakka Noodles, Prawns in Chilly Black Bean and more. No celebration is complete without desserts, and we highly recommend the Foo Black Marble Sesame Cheesecake, Snickerz, and the seasonal special Alphonso Mango Cream Cake.

To accompany this glorious gourmet feast guests can choose to sip on signature cocktails such as the Foo King and the Foo Queen, both one-of-a-kind vodka-based cocktails that will leave you wanting more. For a refreshing twist, Kokum Club, a gin-based cocktail with coconut liqueur and kokum syrup would be a perfect fit. The elaborate menu extends to a carefully curated list of Wines, a variety of Sangrias and mocktails. Your experience at Foo is incomplete without Foo Brew, their in-house rice beer that is freshly brewed, an absolute crowd favourite!

So make your reservation and head to your nearest Foo this Sunday

Price: Rs 1,650 food and Rs 1,550 cocktails

Location: Andheri / Bandra / Town / NESCO



Mother's Day Special- Bean & The Bear Cafe

Bean & The Bear is the finest example of a contemporary cafe, located in GK 3, Masjid Moth. This recently launched cafe is unique, aesthetically appealing, and has the most adorable theme in town. With bears all around, every spot here is Instagram -worthy. It makes you witness the finest European flavours and serves the best of the flavoured coffees, non-alcoholic cocktails and decadent desserts. Hence, it becomes a must-visit spot for all coffee and dessert enthusiasts. Thus, if you wish to experience what sheer elegance looks like, it's the spot to be.

Price for two: Rs 1.100/-

Timings: 7 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Address: Shop no. E- 12, 3, Greater Kailash Part 3, DDA Market, Masjid Moth, Greater Kailash, New Delhi, Delhi 110048



Hotel Ambassador

As a mother is the heart of a family, Ambassador Hotel believes that it is important to celebrate her and show our appreciation for her love and care. The hotel is committed to making this day special by offering special packages and promotions that cater to all mothers and their families. From a free buffet (family of four) at Flavours cafe or a free dessert at Society restaurant, the brand has everything you need to create a memorable Mother's Day celebration.

For more information, https://ambassadorindia.com/the-ambassador-mumbai/

Dhansoo Cafe, Gurugram

Classic dishes from around India accompanied with handcrafted drinks-sounds like your mom's kind of scene? Take your mom out for a special lunch/dinner date and make her feel more loved at Dhansoo cafe, Gurugram. Enjoy 10 per cent off on the total bill on the Mother's Day occasion.

Make your mom experience exciting culinary creations to tease her palate starting from Paya Rasam, Re Invented Chicken 65, Mutton Galouti, Fitu Aloo, Chicken Beli Wala, Chicken Boti Wala, Dhansoo Fish Curry And many more. Also sip the refreshing and newly introduced concoctions like LIIT Jazz Berry, Shikanji Ginka, Tum Se Na Ho Payega and Sour Story Whisky Cinnamon.

Where: Dhansoo Cafe, 3rd Floor, Ambience Mall, Gurgaon

For reservations: 9953104033, 9711878382

Timing: 12noon to Midnight

Duration: May 14 and 15

Cost for two: Rs 2000++



Cafe Staywoke

Mother's Day is just around the corner, and taking your mom out for a great dining experience is a must. Enjoy a lovely meal that goes best with our Mother's Day special Orange and Almond Teacake at Cafe Staywoke - Worldmark, Gurugram.

Just drop by with your mother and drool over wholesome Global Gourmet delicacies by the waterfront curated by Chef Saurabh Puri. Surprise your Mom with a special Tea Cake handcrafted with love to celebrate this Bond of Love. Get a complimentary cake when visiting or just carry it home for a delightful surprise, Staywoke got you covered for this celebration. The In- house Kombuchas with expressions like Spiced Litchi, Black Coffee, Watermelon, and Tropical Paradise is a no-miss when visiting Staywoke.

Where: Cafe Staywoke, Ground Floor, Worldmark, Sector 65 Gurugram

For Reservations: 7669913881/ 9818836200

Timings: Saturday & Sunday (May 13 & 14)

Cost for two: Rs 1500++



Celebrate Mother's Day in Style at Renaissance Ahmedabad Hotel

Renaissance Hotel Ahmedabad invites patrons to a heart-warming culinary celebration for the most cherished woman in our lives - our mothers. R Kitchen, the all-day multi-cuisine dining restaurant at the hotel is hosting a special event to pay tribute to the selfless love, care, and support of mothers everywhere from May 8 to 14.

The dedicated team at R Kitchen has curated a special menu, featuring six unique dishes created from the cherished recipes of the talented chefs' mothers. Each day, starting from May 8, each chef will showcase their favourite childhood dish and share the heart-warming story behind it. The culinary extravaganza will culminate on the final day with a sum-up Sunday Brunch, featuring all the 6 chef's special creations. And, to add a personal touch, kids will be provided message slips to write a special message for their mother, which can be shared during the Sunday brunch

In addition to the fabulous food, there will also be various activities and board games for mothers to enjoy along with swimming pool access to cool off and unwind.

Head over to R Kitchen and surprise your mother with a treat that she will cherish for a lifetime.

Where: R Kitchen, Renaissance Hotel Ahmedabad

When: May 8 to 14, 2023

Time: Mon to Sun - 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

For further details and reservations, please contact +91 7574847727



Authentic Chinese dishes at Mainland China

With an array of mouth-watering dishes that are inspired by traditional Chinese cuisine, and a live music performance by Samantha Noel, the talented musician and singer, this restaurant is the ideal destination for a special Mother's Day celebration. Whether you're looking for a cozy brunch with just your mom or a larger gathering with the whole family, Mainland China's Sumo Chan Sunday Brunch has something for everyone. So why not treat your mom to a day of delicious food and great company in Mainland China this Mother's Day? The Sunday brunch menu is inspired by traditional Chinese cuisine, with a modern twist.

Venue: Shalimar Morya Park, Ground Floor, Off New Link Rd, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400053

Price: Unlimited food at Rs 1375 ++

Unlimited drinks starting at Rs 795 ++



Brunch date at Taki Taki Mumbai

Join us for 'Taki Taki Brunch' this Mother's Day and indulge in a delectable menu featuring Japanese-inspired flavours, exotic cocktails, and live music. Our chefs have prepared a range of flavourful and indulgent dishes, including international favourites, to satisfy every palate.

Start your meal with the fresh and vibrant Horenso Gomai or Som Tam Salad, or pick your soup of the day or ramen of your choice at our live counters. For those who love dim sum, the menu features Asparagus Corn, Thai Mushroom Bao, Chicken Truffle Siu Mai, Prawn & Petit Herbs, and Lobster & Chives. Love sushi? The restaurant has everyone's favorites, such as Taki Taki Maki and Spicy Tobanjan Maki.

Indulge in flavourful appetisers like Daikon Cake, Wok Fried Fish in Hunan Sauce, Korean Fried Chicken with Kimchi, and more. The mains include Exotic Vegetables in Crispy Chilli Sauce, Sanpei Thai Basil Chicken, or Red Snapper in Black Bean Sauce, etc.

Sip on bottomless cocktails like Taki & Tonic, French 75, Mimosa, Gin Collins, and Lady Marmalade, all made with premium spirits and fresh ingredients. Finish off your meal on a sweet note with our weekly changing chef's crafted desserts, which are as delicious as they are beautiful.

Price : Food and Mocktails at Rs. 1750+ taxes per person

Food and Cocktails at Rs 2750+ taxes per person

Address: World Crest, Unit no.1A & 1B, Lodha, Upper Worli, Lower Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400013

Time: May 14, Sunday, 12 to 4 p.m.



Celebrate Mother's Day with AnnaMaya's special artisanal brunch at Andaz Delhi

Treat your mother to a special day with a lavish Mother's Day Sunday brunch at AnnaMaya, the modern food hall at Andaz Delhi- Hyatt's first luxury lifestyle and business hotel in India. With a variety of artisanal produce, unique delicacies and bubbly cocktails, AnnaMaya's Mother's Day brunch will definitely be an unforgettable experience for all the mothers out there.

The Brunch celebrations will be held at Andaz Delhi's Modern Foodhall, AnnaMaya, which is known for its farm- to-table recipes and locally sourced organic ingredients. The specially curated menu features a range of dishes inspired by Indian and International cuisine.

Price: Food and Soft Beverages is priced at Rs 3250++,

And the package with Food and Alcoholic Beverages is priced at Rs. 3950++.

They also have a third package which includes Food, Beverages and Sparkling Wine which is priced at Rs 5700++.

Date & Time: April 14, 2023 from 12:30 p.m. till 3:30 p.m.

For reservations and further information, please contact +91 8588804222.



Pamper your Mom with a handcrafted Mother's Day Special Brunch at Anise, Taj Coromandel- Chennai

Treat your mom to an extravagant meal at Anise, the contemporary all-day-dining restaurant and enjoy a fun, relaxed afternoon with her. The exciting brunch buffet spread includes varied cuisine from Indian and Italian, to Mediterranean and coastal seafood. Savour Smoked Salmon benedict, Millet Gallets, Seafood paella, Porcini risotto, Five spice roast chicken, Maa ki Dal and Nei Choru. The Super mom theme dessert buffet includes bespoke cupcakes, macaroon bar and jelly shooters. Head out with your mom for a culinary adventure in an ambience that exudes luxury and comfort at Anise!

What' more, all mothers can avail a 50 per cent discount!

Anise, Taj Coromandel- Chennai | May 14 | Brunch - 12:30 p.m. | Rs 3000 AI |

Please call +91 44 6600 2827 or +91 78248 62310 for more details and table reservations.



Celebrate Mother's Day, at Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

Celebrate the special bond between a mother and child at Lush, an all-day dining restaurant at Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel. Our culinary experts have created a Sunday Brunch that features an array of dishes made with our chef's own mother's signature home-style recipes. From Kosha Mangsho and Tok Dal to Kori Gassi and Tindi Poriyal, our Chef's Mommy Specials will make you nostalgic and remind you of the comfort food your mother used to make for you.

Moms are always on duty, and this is our way of thanking them for their irreplaceable love and care. In addition to the delicious food, there will be a live band to set the mood and create the perfect atmosphere for families and millennials of all ages. To make the day even more special, treat your mother to a brunch, with our compliments! Come and relish our mouth-watering dishes, including Roast Chicken, Pork and Pumpkin Pie, Bread Butter Pudding, and much more!

What: Mother's Day Sunday Brunch at Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

Where: Lush at Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

When: Sunday, May 14

Time: 1 p.m. to 4p.m.

Price: Rs 1850/- plus taxes per person (Mothers dine complimentarily)



Limelight, Hotel Royal Orchid Bengaluru

Gift your mum an extraordinary experience this Mother's Day at Hotel Royal Orchid Bengaluru. Make this Mother's Day unforgettable with our interactive and engaging experience that's designed to celebrate the most important woman in your life.

From picture booths, interactive sessions on cooking with the chef for kids to live music, we have planned the day to make it one of your and your mother's most memorable one. The delectable spread includes dishes like Mother's Day Quiche, Maa ki Dal, Ammi's Biryani, Mom-style Lasagne, Maa ke Haath ka Paneer Tikka to name a few

All mothers will receive a complimentary Mimosa or a beverage of their choice with the chef ready to make her favourite dish to celebrate this special occasion. So go ahead and gift your mother a gourmet treat with our delicacies and a day designed just for them!

Where: Limelight, Hotel Royal Orchid Bengaluru

When: May 14 | 12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Price: Rs 1600/- ++ (Food only package)

Rs 2200/- ++(Liquor Package)

For further details, Contact: +91 8884191432



Celebrate Mother's Day with love and luxury at SXVIII Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida

Celebrate this Mother's Day at our award-winning luxurious multi-cuisine restaurant- SXVIII, at Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida. Make it a memorable lunch for your mother and show her how much you care. Indulge in a delicious spread of international cuisine, including various salads, appetizers, main courses, and desserts. After lunch, take a stroll in the hotel's lush gardens and take in the beauty of nature. Make this Mother's Day memorable with fun-filled activities like sip and paint, a live cooking session with mothers, and creating their choice of non-alcoholic drinks at the bar.

Date: May 14, 2023

Timings: 12:30-4 p.m. onwards

Price for two - Rs 2999/- for non-alcoholic, Rs 3999/- for packages including alcohol



Pamper Your Mother with a Special Brunch Buffet at The Bayview, Hotel Marine Plaza

As Mother's Day approaches, it's time to indulge in some luxurious treats and pamper your mother with a delightful brunch buffet. Hotel Marine Plaza's Bayview, known for its panoramic views of the Arabian Sea, is all set to offer a lavish experience with its special Mother's Day brunch on Sunday, May 14. The brunch features an array of delectable dishes specially curated by the talented chefs at The Bayview, promising a memorable experience for all mothers.

Whether you're planning to surprise your mother with a luxurious date or gather with a group of mothers to celebrate this special occasion, The Bayview restaurant welcomes all mothers with a heartwarming gesture of appreciation - a special 50 per cent discount only for mothers on the brunch buffet. The menu includes a variety of fresh seafood, succulent meats, and vegetarian options that will satisfy every taste bud.

As you step into the elegant space, you'll be welcomed by the chilled winds and stunning sea view that is sure to enhance your summer days. The exciting menu includes delectable soups, starters, live buffet stations, an exotic fruit counter, Indian sweets, and irresistible morning bakeries, ensuring a hearty meal for all mothers.What: The Bayview's Mother's Day Celebration

When: Sunday, May 14

Where: The Bayview, Hotel Marine Plaza, 29, Marine Drive, Churchgate, Mumbai.

Price: Lavish Brunch buffet at Rs 2499+ taxes.

Offer: Only Mothers enjoy lunch at a 50 per cent discount.

