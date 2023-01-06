Makeup artist Arjun Verma is stepping big with his luxury cosmetic brand ‘Try Molecule’

Himachal Pradesh-born and Chandigarh-based makeup artist is all prepared to launch his new cosmetic brand Try Molecule, which aims to bring in new effective products with multiple ranges of products. With 'Try Molecule' as a brand, he is looking to take impressive steps to grow in the future.

Arjun Verma is a well-known makeup artist; also known for doing the best bridal makeup in the Punjab and North India region. He is also popular among B-town celebrities as his recent work with Ankit Gera and Rashi Puri's wedding helped him in gaining huge popularity in the MUA industry. Today, the makeup industry is contributing to significant development by changing the standard of living and upscaling urbanization. This industry in India is holding fourth position globally and in future is set to create a new benchmark by the end of 2028.

Looking at the self-care segment in the beauty industry, Arjun quoted,“Recently, there is a huge need among customers who are eagerly looking for the products that comply with their holistic and eco-friendly beauty regime. Looking at such demand; I would like to offer my segment of Try Molecule beauty products that covers the ethical approach to the consumer's needs. Try Molecule is mainly focused on the quality so it can stand out from other domestic and international brands available in India.”

Arjun started his journey in the makeup industry at a young age covering popular clientele for marriage, party, and photoshoot makeup. With his hard work and dedication, he was able to unfold the higher segment of the industry by working as a makeup artist for many famous bollywood and punjabi music in the Indian entertainment industry. Well, that's not the halt; he then expanded his reach and added many celebrities to his list involving Harsh Beniwal, Paras Chhabra, Gulshan Grover, Jimmy Shergill, and the late Sidhu Moose Wala; becoming the first youngest celebrity makeup artist in India and one of the best makeup artist in Chandigarh.

In a conversation with Arjun in relation to the growth in the cosmetic industry, he added,“The Indian cosmetics industry is taking a huge leap and will soon become one of the most exciting industries to watch over the next few years. With a rapidly growing population and the latest makeup trends, India’s cosmetics market will continue to grow at an astounding rate in the coming future. This rate encouraged me to enter the market with luxury cosmetics through Try Molecule to take advantage of the huge opportunity ahead.”

Seeing the alarming rate of growth in the Indian cosmetics industry Arjun is prepared with an impressive range of products to cater to the needs of the upper-class and growing middle-class customers internationally. Everyone including his clientele is excited with the launch and waiting for the first release.