Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat 2024: Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Vrat Katha and Significance of Mahalakshmi Vrat

In Hinduism, the Margashirsha month is very important and special for religious activities and spiritual devotion. This month is known for fasting and being more strict, and it is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, who is the goddess of wealth and good fortune. Women show their devotion by following the Mahalakshmi Vrat every Guruvar (Thursday) during this month. They do special rituals to ask for the goddess's blessings for success, wealth, and happiness. Some traditional activities include setting up a sacred pot, offering prayers, and giving gifts to married women and girls as part of the ceremony. Today, December 12, is the second Guruvar (Thursday) of the Margashirsha month.

Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat Puja Shubh Muhurat:

Today is the second Guruvar (Thursday) of the Margashirsha month, which is very important. The best time to do the worship starts at 5:26 PM and goes on until 7:40 PM. Also, the Dwadashi day of the bright half of Margashirsha will be there until 10:27 PM tonight.



How to Perform Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat Puja Rituals?

Prepare the Puja Space:

Clean the space where you will do the ritual and make it pure by sprinkling water from the Ganges River. Draw a Swastik symbol using colored powder in the chosen spot. Kalash Sthapana (Sacred Pot Installation):

Put a small table (Chaurang) in the ritual area. Spread a new red cloth on the table and scatter rice or wheat grains on it. Place a Kalash (sacred pot) filled with water, betel leaves, a coin, and Durva grass. Decorate the Kalash with mango or betel leaves around the top and put a coconut on it. Add turmeric and vermilion powder to the Kalash.

Worship the Deity:

Put the Shriyantra or an idol of Goddess Lakshmi in front of the Kalash. Offer flowers, especially lotuses, to the goddess and perform the Shodashopachara Puja (16-step worship). Tell the story of the fasting

Evening Rituals:

In the evening, perform an aarti again and offer naivedya (sacred food) to Goddess Lakshmi. Distribute the prasad among family members and devotees. Following these rituals is believed to bring happiness, prosperity, and the divine blessings of Goddess Lakshmi into one’s life.



Here are the Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat 2024 Dates:

First Guruvar (Thursday) – December 5, 2024

Second Guruvar (Thursday) – December 12, 2024

Third Guruvar (Thursday) – December 19, 2024

Fourth Guruvar (Thursday) – December 26, 2024



The Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat is a special traditional puja that shows deep love and respect for Goddess Mahalakshmi. It represents belief, good fortune, and spiritual happiness. By following this practice with honest prayers and ceremonies, people think it can bring wealth, success, and joy into their lives. As followers worship Goddess Mahalakshmi with strong faith, they remember how important it is to be thankful and grow spiritually. Doing the worship during this lucky month is more than just a ceremony; it's a way to find peace inside and receive divine help.