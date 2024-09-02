Matru Din 2024: Significance of Celebrating Mother's Day on Pithori Amavasya in Shravan

Mother's Day is widely celebrated in May according to the English calendar, but few people are aware of the ancient tradition of Pithori Amavasya, which is observed as a form of Mother's Day in Indian culture. This day, observed on Shravan Amavasya, is dedicated to honoring mothers and expressing gratitude for their unconditional love and sacrifices. On September 2, which is Shravan Amavasya 2024, we celebrate our traditional "Mother's Day." Contrary to popular belief that Mother's Day is a Western concept, this practice has deep roots in Indian culture.

The reverence for birth parents has always been paramount in our traditions, with the concept of "Matridevo Bhava" and "Pitridevo Bhava," which means "Mother is God" and "Father is God," respectively, emphasizing the divine status of parents.

Shravan Amavasya, or Pithori Amavasya, is observed to express this gratitude. The day serves as a reminder of the deep respect and honor we should give our parents, recognizing them as the ones who gave us life. Stories from Indian epics and history, such as Prabhu Ramachandra's exile to fulfill his parents' wishes, Shravan Kumar's devotion to his blind parents, Bhakta Pundalik's dedication to serving his parents even in the presence of Lord Panduranga, and Bhishma's vow to ensure his father's happiness, all underscore the importance of filial piety.

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Eco-Friendly Tips to Welcome Ganpati and Protect the Environment

However, in modern times, the bond between mothers and their children is often strained. Many celebrate Mother's Day by taking selfies with their mothers and posting them on social media, yet fail to spend quality time with them or show genuine care. This day reminds us that our duty to our parents is lifelong, and we should honor and cherish them every day, not just on designated occasions.

Pithori Amavasya also involves a special fast observed by mothers for the well-being, health, and longevity of their children. This selfless act of fasting by mothers underscores the immense love they have for their children. In return, children should show their appreciation by treating their mothers with respect, care, and affection, not just on this day but throughout their lives.