Mattu Pongal 2025 Wishes: Send Greetings and Messages on WhatsApp on Third Day of Pongal

Following the third day of the Pongal festival, the Mattu Pongal is celebrated every year on the second day of the Tamil month to honour the cows that are used in the agricultural fields, harvesting and ploughing. The festival is being celebrated with great pomp and shows across Tamil Nadu today (January).

Cows play an important role in agriculture along with farmers. Therefore, to recognise and honour the hard work of cows, the next day after worshipping the sun, the Mattu Pongal festival is celebrated exclusively for cows. On this auspicious day, farmers wash their cows, comb their hair and decorate them. They also do pooja in the cowshed and offer them special food to the cows today, with sweetened rice, bananas, and sugarcane.

Cows Are Worshipped on the Third Day of the Pongal Festival

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | People celebrate Mattu Pongal, the third day of the Pongal festival, in Tiruchirappalli city.



The cows are worshipped on the third day of the Pongal festival. pic.twitter.com/UGfRSD9jUF — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2025

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | People celebrate Mattu Pongal, the third day of the Pongal festival, in CN village of Tirunelveli city.



The cows are worshipped on the third day of the Pongal festival. pic.twitter.com/KwRArSTAQh — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2025

People celebrate Mattu Pongal by sending digital messages, greetings and wishes through social apps and websites, including Instagram, WhatsApp, etc.

Mattu Pongal Wishes for Family and Friends

"Wishing you a joyous Pongal filled with happiness, health, and prosperity!"

"May this Pongal bring peace and joy to your home. Happy Pongal 2025!"

"Let the warmth of the sun fill your life with happiness this Pongal."

"On this auspicious day, may your life be as sweet as the Pongal dish!"

"Wishing you a harvest of joy and prosperity this Pongal!"

Mattu Pongal Greetings for WhatsApp

"Happy Pongal! Embrace the gifts of life with happiness and gratitude!"

"Wishing you lots of love and good health this festive season! Happy Pongal!"

"May your life be as bright as the beautiful kolams! Happy Pongal!"

"Let’s rejoice in this harvest holiday with wide smiles and full hearts!"

"Pongal is a celebration of thankfulness—let’s cherish every moment together!"

"The Sun shines bright; may your heart be filled with warmth this Pongal!"

"On this special day, may you reap the rewards of your hard work! Happy Pongal!"

"Celebrate life’s richness; may this festival bring you joy and happiness!"

"As we celebrate the harvest season, let’s appreciate all that we have."

"Wishing you a wonderful year ahead filled with health, wealth, and happiness!"