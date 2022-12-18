McDonald's and MTV are going all out for music lovers

New Delhi, Dec 18 With I'm lovin' it Live, McDonald's India - North and East has a special chance to engage with its fans on a deeper level through their love of music and to become a part of their life by fostering the happy occasions that are most important to them. I'm Lovin' It Live is based on the idea that well-known music will collaborate to produce original works that have never been heard before while experimenting with different genres.

Eight music, including Guru Randhawa, Armaan Malik, Arjun Kanungo, Harrdy Sandhu, Shalmali Kholgade, and OAFF, will be leading this avant-garde musical voyage. These lovely compositions will highlight the subtle cultural subtleties by which the artists have been most influenced through 6 original pieces when well-blended with local music & instruments. These songs are available only on MTV in a 4-part series for music enthusiasts to enjoy.

In cooperation with MTV, and Viacom18, the company's worldwide flagship music IP will be live in India after a huge success in the UK. i'm lovin' it Live was unveiled by brand ambassador and superstar Kartik Aaryan in New Delhi alongside Armaan Malik, Sanjeev Agrawal, chairman of McDonald's India - North and East, and Anshul Ailawadi, business head of Viacom18's youth, music, and English entertainment cluster.

Superstar and brand's ambassador, Kartik Aaryan, said, "I am super excited with I'm lovin' it Live coming to India and as the brand ambassador unveiling the McDonald's IP. There is something unique about McDonald's that unites people together and I greatly admire their endeavour to use music as a language to connect with people. I am looking forward to the music that will be created by this exemplary line-up of artists and can't wait to save it as McDonald's playlist."

Sanjeev Agrawal, Chairman, McDonald's India - North and East, said, "McDonald's purpose is feeding and fostering communities and music has the power to transcend barriers and unite people together. I'm lovin' it Live is our attempt to thank our customers and bring out the happy energy of McDonald's through music and strengthen our relationship with our customers. We are hopeful of providing feel-good moments to our customers by bringing the best form of music entertainment, and an unparalleled line-up of eclectic performances by the best and the biggest music stars of our country. We would like to thank MTV for this association and for helping us in making it one of the most exciting and fun music initiatives of the year."

Thrilled about the launch Armaan Malik, said, "Music express themselves through their emotions, which our fans can feel in our performances and in our music. Many a times, these emotions stem from places and cities that are dear to us. McDonald's and MTV have given me the opportunity to re-connect with those places more intimately, and tap into my most cherished memories. This will not only be a treat to our fans, but also a tribute to those special places."

Anshul Ailawadi - Business Head, Youth, Music and English Entertainment cluster, Viacom18, said, "I'm lovin' it Live with MTV is a very special partnership for us. The property puts the spotlight on India's musical icons as they connect with a memory that has inspired their creative journey. We hope to give our fans an experience that will leave them yearning for more."

McDonald's and MTV are going all out for music lovers and presenting them to a live performance to end 2022 on a high note. The brand is attempting to unite communities for a deliciously unique experience by bringing I'm lovin' it Live to India after the difficult year of the pandemic. Live concerts are now slowly and steadily returning to the proscenium.

On December 22, 2022, the audience will be treated to an exhilarating performance by Harrdy Sandhu & Shalmali Kholgade as the concert's curtains rise.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor