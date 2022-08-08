McDonald's India North & East embarks on Restaurant Modernisation

New Delhi, Aug 8 Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd., the owner and operator of McDonald's India - North and East, has presented a customer-centric plan outlining strategies to spur meaningful growth and boost visitor numbers.

The strategy will concentrate on speeding up restaurant modernisation in the area, reinventing the customer experience with much-anticipated enhancements, such as a new atmosphere with a contemporary appearance and feel, raised hospitality standards, and technological advances for improved convenience.

"We are deeply committed to serving our customers the best of McDonald's experience and moving ahead with the most significant transformational changes ever undertaken in the history of McDonald's in the region. We are squarely focused on delivering high quality food and services at an affordable price with redefined convenience through digital kiosks, table service and guest experience leaders. We aim to offer the same international experience to our customers as anywhere else in the world," said, Sanjeev Agrawal, Group Chairman, MMG and Chairman & Development Licensee, McDonald's India (North and East).

McDonald's is using self-ordering kiosks inside the restaurants to allow for more convenience and customization. These kiosks are staffed with guest experience leaders who can help you place your order. Customers can place their orders online and completely omit the front counter; their meal will be delivered immediately to their table. The North and East McDonald's restaurants in India now provide table service. As a result, customers have a more relaxed, individualised experience that is improved by cutting-edge technology and first-rate service in a more up-to-date, dynamic, and fun restaurant setting.

"We want to consolidate our growth by offering an unparalleled restaurant experience to our customers in North and East India, one that makes delicious feel-good moments easy for everyone. I believe the moves we are making now will reassert McDonald's position as the market leader in the informal eating-out category and will set new benchmarks in the industry," added Agrawal.

Agarwal's bold plans include having nearly 150 modernised McDonald's restaurants by 2024 in North & East India."The Indian QSR segment is a very exciting and dynamic space offering huge opportunities for growth," he added.

The basic values of the McDonald's brand continue to be food, value, customer satisfaction, and quality. McDonald's recently updated their menu with new, healthful options for the popular Happy Meal, drawing inspiration from regional Indian cuisine for the Butter Chicken and Butter Paneer Grilled Burgers. McDonald's recently launched the "McDonald's" brand app, which offers enticing prices and offers to dine-in, takeout, and drive-thru customers, in an effort to drastically differentiate the value promise to its customers.

"Our greatest opportunities reside at the very heart of our brand - our food, our quality, convenience, value and the customer experience. We will continue making meaningful improvements in these areas, meeting the evolving customer tastes and preferences, and making our brand even stronger with customers in North and East India," Agrawal further added.

In addition to excellent training and development opportunities, a positive workplace culture, and the freedom to work in suitable shifts, McDonald's will continue to provide job possibilities to the local communities. In North and East India, McDonald's operates 150 restaurants with a workforce of close to 5,000 people, and it makes large annual investments in training and development programmes.

With the use of international best practises over the past 25 years in the market, McDonald's has transformed the dining experience for Indian customers and led the way for the QSR sector. In 1996, the company opened its first restaurant in Basant Lok, New Delhi, and has since stayed dedicated to giving Indian consumers high-quality, delicious food at an affordable price.

All McDonald's products undergo thorough quality tests from farm to table with food safety and quality always at the forefront so that customers may always enjoy wholesome, delectable cuisine. McDonald's India - North and East has launched the Global "Safety+" programme, which involves more than 50 process changes in the restaurant operations, as part of its commitment to quality and safety in the modern world. A global system of improved hygiene and safety procedures called "Safety+" aims to make every aspect of the McDonald's experience safe for both customers and staff. It expands on McDonald's restaurants' more than 60 years of safety-first leadership.

