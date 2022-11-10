Mira Rajput Kapoor turns hair muse

New Delhi, Nov 10 In yet another feather in her cap, influencer Mira Rajput Kapoor bags yet another endorsement with leading global hair expert brand Schwarzkopf Professional.

Mira is the brand's first-ever Hair Muse in India and was chosen over Bollywood actors for her grace and elegance, embodying the brand's values of being innovative, empowering, and ever-evolving. Mira will represent and advocate a key brand milestone as they launch a powerful campaign that brings forth Schwarzkopf Professional's global legacy of transforming, reinventing, and elevating hair.

"I feel excited and honoured to be the first-ever Hair Muse representing Schwarzkopf Professional in India! My confidence and belief in the brand, as a customer has only grown over the years. And it now feels surreal to be representing the brand on a national level. Schwarzkopf Professional has always been an innovative, limitless brand that brings to us best-in-class hair care products. And with this association, we together, are set to be Limitless!" shares Mira Rajput

Elaborating further on this association, Kartik Kaushik, Country Head - Henkel Consumer Brands, India, and South Asia Export Markets says, "The growth trajectory of Schwarzkopf Professional India has been phenomenal. The brand entered the Indian market in 2001, and yet, to date, we have stayed true to our brand DNA of consistently bringing in superlative products, benchmark-setting innovations, and a complete focus on customer-centricity, while, at the same time, challenging norms and embracing change.

"Collaborating with like-minded platforms and people has been an important aspect of our journey. Today, we are delighted to embark upon a new chapter in our brand journey with a stellar collaboration with Mira Rajput Kapoor as Schwarzkopf Professional's Hair Muse. This association will help us continue adding more consumers to the brand and demonstrate our supremacy in the Professional Hair Market in India."

"Our latest campaign asserts our legacy and prowess with respect to the art of hairdressing in a trendsetting digital-first articulation. We intend to bring the brand story alive through sensorial stimulation, leveraging sound as a medium, to stay connected with our audiences in a relevant & meaningful manner. Mira is a key voice in beauty and fashion among urban audiences and netizens; she perfectly resonates with Schwarzkopf Professional's values of Authenticity, Confidence, and Empowerment. We are elated about this association and hope to continue taking the brand from strength to strength," says Shama Dalal, Head of Marketing - Henkel Beauty Care India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor