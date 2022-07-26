Monsoon snack time

New Delhi, July 26 Grey skies, light drizzles and the earthy aroma of monsoons give us that much-needed escape from the sweltering heat. There's a misty veil over the city, and the moment calls for a hot cup of tea or filter coffee. But is the moment really complete without a steaming plate of tasty snacks?

Celebrity Chef Kunal Kapur shares a few recipes that fulfil your cravings without compromising on taste and won't set you back when it comes to your fitness goals.

Chatpata tandoori mushroom cheela

For all of us, cheela for breakfast is an all-time winner in any North Indian household. It is light, healthy and can be a quick-fix for time-pressed mornings. For this delicious chatpata tandoori mushroom, marinate the mushroom in ingredients like salt, ajwain, sooji, water and leave for 15-20 minutes and in another bowl prepare cheela batter with besan, sooji, ajwain, haldi, salt and water.

Make sure, the batter gets a dosa like consistency. Then, heat a kadhai or frying pan and add the marinated mushroom to it and toss on high flame to soak excess moisture. You can also use a microwave or oven to prepare the tandoori mushroom.

Now, place a tawa on medium flame and grease it with some oil. Pour some cheela batter at the centre of the tawa and spread it out. Cook till the edges turn golden brown in colour. Flip and cook the other side. Add more oil if needed. Add some mushroom filling on one half of the cheela and fold. You may add some cheese to the filling to make it tastier.

Ingredients:

. Besan- 1 cup

. Sooji- less than half cup

. Water- as much needed

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor