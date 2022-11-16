MPL poker ropes in actor Jim Sarbh as brand ambassador

MPL Poker has roped in actor Jim Sarbh of Sanju fame as their new brand ambassador. The brand will be launching a new campaign which will feature the tagline ‘Let’s poker only on MPL Poker.’ With this campaign, MPL Poker will bring quite a few changes in the brand. Firstly, MPL Poker’s logo will be completely revamped and redesigned. The all-new logo will have a fresh design, a new look and a different feel to it. Sarbh made his feature film debut in 2016, playing the antagonist in Ram Madhvani's critically and commercially successful biographical drama Neerja; the role garnered him positive reviews from critics and such accolades as a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor nomination and a Screen Award.

Following his role in the thriller A Death in the Gunj (2016), he rose to prominence for playing antagonist in the period drama Padmaavat (2018) and the biopic Sanju (2018), both of which rank among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. In 2022, he is playing Dr. Homi Bhabha in the series Rocket Boys.In addition to his film career, Sarbh has regularly appeared in theatre productions, particularly those based in Mumbai. He has attracted attention for his performances in the 2013 revival of Death of a Salesman, Rajat Kapoor's What's Done is Done, and Kalki Koechlin's Living Room.