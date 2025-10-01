Mumbai Navratri Celebration: Women Play Garba and Dance to 'Ek Number Tujhi Kambar' on Kalyan Local Train (Watch)

Navratri celebrations brought festive energy to the Mumbai local trains as women commuters danced and played Garba inside the train to the popular Marathi song “Ek Number Tujhi Kambar.” A video shared on social media was recorded on the 6.32 am AC local from Kalyan to CSMT.

Local trains in the city are usually crowded with chaos and the daily grind. But during the nine-day festival of Navratri, commuters, especially women, will see you dancing and playing garba during their mid-journey, transforming their routine travel into a celebration.

A video recorded on a local train from Kalyan shows a woman dancing to a song playing garba dance while others watch and record video. The lively dance turned the compartment into a mini festival, showcasing the creative spirit that defines Mumbai’s lifeline trains.

The fun didn’t stop there. Another video captured men decorating one of the local train compartments and joining in Garba dancing, as well as performing a morning aarti to Goddess Durga onboard.

Meanwhile, today is Maha Navami, which is also known as Durga Navami, the last day of the day Navratri festival. This day marks the battle between Goddess Durga and the demon Mahishasura. Her victory over the demon symbolises the victory of good over evil.