National Tourism Day: India's Most Loved Tourist Destinations

Shimla

Shimla is everything you expect a snowy destination to be – fun, beautiful and picture-perfect. Shimla transforms into a winter wonderland in December. The surrounding forests and the localities, they all get covered in a blanket of snow. Whether you are out enjoying the snow or enjoying the warmth of a fireplace, one thing is for sure, Shimla in December is an unforgettable experience.

Jammu Kashmir - Srinagar

Famously known as 'Heaven on Earth', Srinagar is every bit the epitome of paradise on earth. As picturesque as the most stunning painting to ever be painted, Srinagar, the capital of Jammu and Kashmir, lies on the banks of the Jhelum river, and has a cool, pleasant climate all year round, contributing to the perpetual influx of tourists visiting this city which offers a plethora of gorgeous scenic vistas.

Munnar

The idyllic hill station Munnar - famous for its tea estates, exotic lush greenery and craggy peaks, is located in the Western Ghats and is one of the best places to visit in Kerala. It serves as the commercial centre for some of the world's largest tea estates. In addition, Munnar has many protected areas which are home to endemic and highly endangered species like the Nilgiri Thar and the Neelakurinji.

Rajasthan - Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer is a major tourist spot located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan in India. It is called the 'golden city' due to its bounteous golden dunes flowing in the Thar Desert. Jaisalmer is adorned with lakes, ornate Jain temples, havelis and castles clad in golden yellowish sandstone. Climb on to the camel saddle and make your way through this desert or camp under the night sky in this golden land for an unforgettable experience.

Varanasi

Situated on the banks of the river Ganga, this city is home to many old temples and holy Ghats which are jam-packed with people performing prayers and rituals, making the city an important spiritual holiday destination. While in Varanasi, you could pay homage to Lord Shiva at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple or just take a dip into the Holy Ganga or take a walk along the Ghats as you take a glimpse at the chaos and colours of life. Do attend the magnanimous Ganga Aarti in the evenings at the Dasaswamedha Ghat. Varanasi is among the top Tourist places to visit in India for people who want to experience spirituality.