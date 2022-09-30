Navratri 2022: Bhog for Goddess Durga

Durga Puja is a Hindu festival celebration of the Mother Goddess and the victory of the warrior Goddess Durga over the demon Mahisasura. Durga Puja is one of the greatest festival of India. It is also the time for a reunion of family and friends, and a ceremony of cultural values and customs.

The last four days of the festival namely Saptami, Ashtami, Navami, and Vijaya-Dashami are celebrated with much sparkle and magnificence in India, especially in Bengal and overseas. The celebration differ based on the place, customs and beliefs. The festival brings a range of delicious recipes that are prepared to offer as bhog to Maa Durga.

Malpua is a must try dish during the puja season, to make malpua first sieve the flour and add milk, dry fruits, coconut, sugar and cardamom powder. Add some ghee and and put the malpuas for frying. Cashew barfi is also offered to the Maa Durga. First of all, put cashew nuts in a mixer and prepare their powder. Now put a pan on the gas and heat it, add sugar and water to it and prepare its syrup. You have to make a string syrup for Kaju Barfi. Spread the cashew mixture in a plate, and when it cools cut into the shape of barfi.



Coconut barfi is another sweet dish made during Navratri. All you need is grated coconut, sugar and cardamom powder. Add grated coconut to it and roast it. After a while add sugar and stir it. As soon as sugar is added, it starts getting sticky, and prepare ladoo by applying water in your hands.