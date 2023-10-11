Navratri 2023: 9 Colours and its Significance

Shardiya Navratri, also known as Maha Navratri, is a nine-day Hindu festival celebrated with great enthusiasm across India and among Hindu communities worldwide. The festival is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her various forms. Shardiya Navratri 2023 will commence on October 15 and end on October 24. During these nine days, devotees worship each form of the goddess and engage in various rituals, prayers, and cultural festivities. The tenth day, known as Vijayadashami or Dussehra, marks the triumph of good over evil, symbolized by the victory of Lord Rama over the demon king Ravana.

Navratri Day 1 – October 15

On the first day of Navratri, wearing orange brings warmth and positivity, making you feel upbeat.

Day 2 – October 16

Dressing in white on Monday symbolizes purity, granting inner peace and the blessings of the Goddess.

Day 3 – October 17

Tuesday calls for red attire, representing passion and love, filling you with energy and vigour.

Day 4 – October 18

Don royal blue on Wednesday, showcasing elegance and richness as you celebrate Navratri.

Day 5 – October 19

Thursday in yellow radiates optimism and joy, keeping your spirits high.

Day 6 – October 20

Embrace green on Friday, symbolising growth, peace, and new beginnings.

Day 7 – October 21

Choose grey for balanced emotions and an understated style statement during Navratri.

Day 8 – October 22

Sunday’s purple attire signifies luxury and nobility, bestowing blessings of richness and grandeur.

Day 9 – October 23

On the final day, adorn peacock green, embracing uniqueness, compassion, and freshness in this exquisite shade of blue and green.