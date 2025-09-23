Navratri Fasting Diet Tips: Avoid These Mistakes to Prevent Fatigue and Sugar Spikes

Fasting for nine days is really hard as you have to control your food cravings and have to eat satvik food. If you want to maintain your health while maintaining both these things, then definitely take care of some of the things mentioned below while fasting during Navratri.

What things should be taken care of while fasting during Navratri?

1. While sharing a post on social media about fasting during Navratri, dietician Kiran Kukreja says that avoid eating too much sago during the fasting period of Navratri. It contains a lot of starch. Therefore, even though you feel energetic immediately after eating it, the sugar in your body decreases quickly and you feel tired.

2. During fasting, we eat maximum carbs. Due to this, we also get tired due to the reduced amount of proteins. Therefore, during Navratri, we should try to eat more protein-rich foods.

3. Do not eat the same food every day. Sometimes, different foods like bhagar, amaranth, potatoes, sweet potatoes, bhajani thalipeeth should be in your diet. If you eat all the foods, you will get more nutrition.

4. Do not add potatoes to every food during fasting. If you add potatoes every day and in all the foods, then it increases the starch in the body. There is a possibility of increasing the sugar due to the increase in the starch in the body. Therefore, use potatoes only in a few foods.

5. Fasting packed food is available in abundance in the market. These foods should be avoided. Because those foods contain excessive amounts of oil, salt, and other preservatives, which are harmful to health.