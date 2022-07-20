Navya Nanda new face of beauty brand

New Delhi, July 20 L'Oreal Paris, one of the world's leading beauty brands, has partnered with Navya Nanda, a young entrepreneur, businesswoman, and social activist. The brand believes that Navya, granddaughter to the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, is an inspiring icon for today's generation as a young woman entrepreneur working to change the landscape for women in India through her own initiatives such as Project Naveli.

She embodies the brand's core values and cause initiatives as an advocate for women's empowerment, gender equality, and social justice for a more inclusive world.

Nanda will be an integral voice for the brand's initiatives and a key spokesperson in the 'I Know My Worth' Campaign as a result of the partnership. The campaign is based on the internationally acclaimed 'Lessons of Worth' campaign and includes a series of reflective films encouraging women to silence their inner critic and recognise their worth. It features inspiring women leaders in their respective fields who share their incredible stories of self-worth as part of a series of inspirational testimonials, elucidating the brand's historic affirmation 'You're Worth It'.

The distinguished group includes Navya Nanda, Aditi Rao Hydari, Mithali Raj and Dr. Jaishree Sharad.

On being part of the initiative, Aditi Rao Hydari said, "I feel honored to be a part of the L'Oreal Paris family and more so because of their strong thought-provoking initiatives to empower women to believe in themselves and achieve the unthinkable. I truly believe that every choice you make can empower you to live your life and shape your identity in the way that you choose. Every woman should dream and have the courage and freedom to live her dream and discover her true potential."

Expressing her views on the partnership Navya Nanda said, "I am delighted to have this opportunity to be associated with a brand like L'Oreal Paris that has always driven groundbreaking efforts towards liberating women and encouraging them to celebrate themselves - because they are worth it! It's amazing to see an international brand supporting women to be the best version of themselves through such unique initiatives, truly bringing about a revolutionary change. I hope to further support the brand's vision and spread the message of worth and empowerment to every beautiful woman out there!"

Sharing her views on the collaboration, Mithali Raj said, "Being a South Indian woman in the field of sports, I have faced innumerable challenges to make a mark in the world today. My struggles have shaped me into a mentally and emotionally strong person, let alone physical strength. I am ever so grateful to L'Oreal Paris for bringing alive my story so beautifully to the audience. My advice to every woman out there is to believe in yourself that you can achieve anything you set your mind and heart to, all you need to do is discover your true potential and channelize your energy in the right direction."

Speaking on the occasion, Divya Reddy, General Manager, L'Oreal Paris, said "We are ecstatic to welcome Navya Nanda to the L'Oreal Paris family. Her vision to empower women and her work towards creating an inclusive world resonates seamlessly with L'Oreal Paris' ambition. As a leader who has championed equal opportunity and supported women's empowerment through better access to necessities and affordable resources, Navya Nanda has been an active enabler of change. We are sure her personal experiences and learnings shared through the ‘I Know My Worth' campaign will inspire conversation and change in the youth of today."

Adding her thoughts on the campaign, Dr. Jaishree Sharad said, "Kudos to L'Oreal Paris for empowering women to be the best version of themselves through unique campaigns and initiatives, truly bringing about a revolutionary change. Regardless of the field, it is important for women to live their life on their own terms and strive to be the best version of herself. The world will be a much beautiful place if every woman out there truly believes she is worth it and gives in all takes to truly be worth it!"

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor