NCPA stage is abuzz with a fantastic line-up of presentations
By IANS | Published: February 5, 2023 01:57 PM 2023-02-05T13:57:04+5:30 2023-02-05T14:05:13+5:30
New Delhi, Feb 5 It's an exciting time since the spotlight is now shining brightly on the performers ...
New Delhi, Feb 5 It's an exciting time since the spotlight is now shining brightly on the performers on stage. The NCPA produces, performs, and hosts world-class theatrical productions that delight, challenge, and inspire. And the stage is abuzz with a fantastic line-up of presentations.
Coming up in February:
Reality Check
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app