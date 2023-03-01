NCPA's Indian Music Line up for March

New Delhi, March 1 With a complex history spanning more than three millennia, Indian music has always held a prominent position in the world of art.

The NCPA features a wide range of artists, from up-and-coming to top-ranking and living legends, and incorporates all the major genres of Indian music. Pure classical, semi-classical, devotional, light, regional, folk, and crossover music are among the many styles that are represented. Each property has a special theme component that makes it stand out. Artists and audiences around the globe have praised NCPA's thematically curated Indian music festivals over the past ten years.

Upcoming Events in March 2023:

AYE MOHABBAT - CELEBRATING THE MUSIC OF BEGUM AKHTAR

Curated and presented by Tushar Bhatia with Sraboni Chaudhuri, Shivani Vaswani, Aditi Banerjee, and the group's Main sponsor: Oilmax Energy Pvt. Ltd. 'Aye Mohabbat is a concert dedicated to the legendary singer Begum Akhtar

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor