New attractions, hotels and resorts in Qatar

New Delhi, Nov 2 With less than a month to go until the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Qatar Tourism has revealed new tourism attractions, hotels and resorts that will be open for fans to enjoy during the tournament. This unprecedented year of development represents a major milestone in Qatar's emergence as a tourist destination, with the country seeking to welcome six million visitors a year by 2030.

Chief Operating Officer of Qatar Tourism, Berthold Trenkel, said, "2022 has been an extraordinary year in Qatar with so many major new hotel and tourism openings. From shopping malls to beach clubs, museums to theme parks, there are now activities and experiences in Qatar for every type of traveller, from every nation, and to suit every budget. With more than one million fans expected to visit for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, we're proud to be able to offer a true breadth of experiences and entertainment beyond our stadiums, fan festivals and matches."

List of Qatar's new hotspots:

Entertainment

. Al Maha Island: Set to launch next month, Al Maha Island will feature high-end restaurants including Zuma, LPM, Billionaire and Carbone, as well as other eateries and attractions such as NammosQatar beach club and Lusail Winter Wonderland. The island also features Al MahaDrive, a unique driveway experience reserved only for supercars and classic cars.

. Lusail Winter Wonderland: In contrast to the icy cold temperatures that greet visitors at the famous London Hyde Park location, visitors to Lusail Winter Wonderland will be able to relax on the beach in the sun while enjoying festive games, rides, live entertainment and delicious food and drink. Lusail Winter Wonderland will launch at the beginning of November 2022, bringing winter magic to the Middle East.

. Lusail Boulevard: Located in the heart of Lusail, this dynamic and diverse shopping, commercial and residential area is set to become the Champs-Elysees of the Middle East, with the open-air, climate-controlled boulevard offering a vast range of experiences. Lusail Boulevard is set to open in time for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - with an opening weekend scheduled for November 3-5, 2022.

. Qetaifan Island North: Conceived as an entertainment hub, Qetaifan Island North will feature luxurious hotels, beach clubs, gardens, pedestrian-friendly streets, distinct neighbourhoods and a waterpark. Qetaifan Island North will launch before the end of the year.

. Corinthia Yacht Club: Located on The Pearl-Qatar, the architecture of the stunning Corinthia Yacht Clubechoes the billowing sails of traditional Qatari dhows. The private club, set to open this year, will offer exclusive invitation-only membership, the first of its kind in Qatar. The club will also be home to Kai's Songbird, an elevated fine-dining experience by the coveted Michelin-starred restaurant, Kai Mayfair, London.

. West Walk: Located in the heart of Al Waab, West Walk is Doha's latest urban lifestyle community. Scheduled to open before the end of the year, the district is tailored to the needs of modern living and fuses residential, retail and leisure spaces to provide the perfect live-work-play experience. West Walk also features a one-of-a-kind pedestrian promenade with innovative outdoor cooling technology.

Beaches & beach clubs

. West Bay North Beach Project: Early November will see the highly anticipated launch of Qatar Tourism's West Bay North Beach Project, with the initial launch comprising three new beaches in the heart of Doha:

. West Bay Beach: An affordable public beach where diverse amenities will include a food court, fan zone and beach volleyball court.

. B12 Beach Club Doha: A family-friendly beach club with a breadth of amenities including 600 sun loungers, a restaurant, retail shops and a children's playground.

. DOHASANDS Beach Club: The stylish club will feature a buzzing concert stage, quick-service food and beverage outlets, retail offerings and 1,000 sun loungers for visitors keen to enjoy the sunshine.

. 974 Beach Club: Located next to the iconic 974 Stadium, this beach club will feature an all-encompassing beachside experience with water-based activities, beach sports, luxury retail outlets, food and beverage kiosks, a big screen, live DJ sets and other cultural activities.

. La Mar Beach Club: Recently opened in October, this luxury beach lounge in the InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa overlooks unparalleled views of the West Bay skyline. Guests can dip in azure waters while enjoying chic cabanas, sunbeds, private loungers and a twist on the well-loved La Mar restaurant menu.

. Makani Beach Club: Also newly opened in October, The Four Seasons Hotel Doha's new lively seafront lounge brings Southern Mediterranean elegance in a chilled setting overlooking the Arabian Gulf. Club-goers can expect light bites, ocean views and DJ entertainment.

Arts & Culture

. Museum of Islamic Art

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor