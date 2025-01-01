New Year 2025 Resolutions: Funny Memes and Jokes Flood Social Media as Gym Owners Celebrate Bonus Season of the Year

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 1, 2025 12:59 PM2025-01-01T12:59:00+5:302025-01-01T12:59:42+5:30

Every year we make resolutions that I will wake up early in the morning, I will hit the gym and be fit, I will at least read one page of a book. But as we all know, resolutions are meant to be broken. As the tradition follows, this 2025 year also everyone has made one popular resolution that I will hit the gym, but we all know the truth that it will not be accomplished. After years of the resolution tradition, many memes related to popular vows have gone viral. Here are a few trending memes of 2025.

So what are your thoughts on this...are these memes relatable.

Tags :New Year 2025New Year CelebrationFunny memesNational news