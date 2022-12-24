New Year traditions and celebrations around the world

Did you know that more people throughout the world celebrate New Year's Day than any other holiday? But it doesn't imply we all have the same New Year's traditions. Each brings a unique New Year's Eve celebration, with various practices for ensuring health, wealth, happiness, and luck in the coming year. We may discover unusual cultural twists that seem different to us when we learn more about the various New Year's celebrations around the world.

However, these unique variations in how people celebrate the New Year are part of what makes seeing the world so enjoyable. So, let's look at some of the more unique New Year's traditions from around the world and see how people will ring in the new year. Who can say? Maybe we'll find something entertaining to include in our personal New Year's celebrations along the way.

Mexico: Giving handmade tamales as a gift

In Mexico, families gather to create New Year's Eve cuisine, specifically tamales, which are maize dough loaded with pork, cheese, and veggies wrapped in husks and then distributed to loved ones on New Year's Eve. On New Year's Day, the warm pockets are frequently served with Menudo, a classic Mexican soup prepared from cow's gut.

Spain: Eating 12 grapes

The Spanish begin the new year by eating 12 grapes, one for each hour of the day. The ritual of las doce uvas de la Suerte began in the late 1800s and is said to fend against evil while increasing your chances of having a wealthy and auspicious new year. This will only work if you can eat all of the grapes in a couple of seconds, as they must be gone by the time the clock strikes midnight.

Greece: Hanging an onion outside the door

Onions are not just a cooking necessity, but they can also bring you good fortune in the coming year. It is customary in Greece to hang an onion outside your door. The onion is hung on the door after church service on New Year's Day to symbolise fertility and expansion (due to its capacity to sprout on its own).

Colombia: Placing three potatoes under the bed

Colombian households have a New Year's Eve ritual known as agüero, in which three potatoes are placed under each family member's bed—one peeled, one not, and the last partially peeled. At midnight, each person snatches one with their eyes closed and, depending on whatever potato they choose, can expect a year of good fortune, financial hardship, or a combination of the two.

Denmark: Throwing old plates

Throwing plates at your friends usually indicates a disastrous conversation. In Denmark, however, New Year's Eve rituals like this bring good fortune to your loved ones. According to tradition, the more broken kitchenware you have on your doorstep, the better off you will be.

France: Feasting with Champagne

While the idea of drinking wine is about as novel in France as blossoms for spring, the French boost the ante and go all out on Champagne to welcome in the new year. There is normally a lot of dancing and partying, but this year's meetings will most likely be virtual (it's Zoom season, Christmas edition). The meal options, on the other hand, remain consistent: sparkling wines are paired with oysters, turkey, geese, or a Cornish fowl.