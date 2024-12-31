New Year's Eve 2024 Doodle: Google Releases Shiny Animated Doodle Clock for Countdown to 2025

As the countdown for the upcoming year 2025 began, Google has released its special "Google Doodle" for New Year's Eve (December 31). The search engine giant, in its latest Doodle, celebrates New Year's Eve 2024 story.

Google, in its Doodles, asked to make a new resolution for New Year 2025 in its blog post. "Bust out your sparkles and finalize your resolutions — today’s Doodle celebrates New Year’s Eve!". Google also shared locations with markings on maps where this Doodle appeared till now. A blog post reads, "Here’s to a new year that’s shining with opportunity — just like today’s Doodle! Let the countdown begin."

The artwork by Google can be noticed as "Google" in shiny stars, and the second "O" is larger than other letters with the second hand of the clock ticking as the New Year is loading.

Not only this, the search engine giant Google added new animations to keep users engaged and entertained. Hidden Easter eggs, interactive games, and challenges provided something for everyone to enjoy.