Last Sunrise of the Year: Videos From Cities Across India as Nation Bids Farewell to 2024

Today (December 31) marks the final day of the year 2024, and people across the country are eagerly waiting for the arrival of the new year 2025. The news agency ANI shared videos of the last sunrise of the year, symbolically bidding farewell to the final moments of 2024. Stunning videos of the sunrise were captured from various metro cities, including Mumbai in Maharashtra, Dona Paula in Goa, Kochi in Kerala, Chennai in Tamil Nadu, Kolkata in West Bengal and Guwahati in Assam — showcasing the beauty of sunrises across India.

Videos of Tuesday morning's sunrise, shared by ANI, have garnered significant attention. Guwahati, located in the northeast and surrounded by natural splendour, experienced the sunrise earlier than most Indian cities. The sight of the sun slowly rising and colouring the sky with hues of orange and red was a mesmerizing visual.

Chennai also witnessed a remarkable sunrise, with the first rays emerging like a fiery orb, bathing the city in a warm morning glow. The sky transformed into a vibrant canvas, presenting nature's artistry at its finest.

In contrast, the northern parts of India, including Delhi, remained shrouded in dense fog due to severe cold waves, preventing the sunrise from making its full impact. The thick blanket of fog reduced visibility and intensified the biting cold, signalling a further drop in temperature as the region braces for an even colder spell in the coming days.

The last sunrise of 2024 not only marked the end of a year but also embodied a message of hope and renewal. It was a poignant moment as people across India collectively bid goodbye to the past year, welcoming the dawn of 2025 with aspirations and optimism. The striking photographs of the final sunrise have gone viral on social media, resonating with the sentiments of millions preparing to embrace the new year.

