New Year Celebrations in Mumbai: Police Issue Guidelines and Restrictions for December 31 Night

People across the world, including in India, are gearing up for the New Year celebrations and planning their parties for the 31st night of December 2024. Mumbai is not behind in all this and gearing up to welcome 2025 with excitement and joy.

In view of this, Mumbai Police has issued guidelines and regulations to prevent untoward incidents and maintain public order during New Year’s Eve. The authorities have given a reminder to get prior permission from local authorities to play loud music.

Mumbai Police advised societies to cover building terrace corners during party time with curtains if the edges are low to prevent falling and accidents. Meanwhile, pubs, bars, and restaurants will remain open until 5 am in the morning of New Year. Rooftop or terrace parties with music allowed till minding on condition of decibel limit of sound.

Police will monitor terrace parties and venues where youth gatherings may lead to drug use or other unfortunate incidents. Special teams will be deployed at popular hotspots like Juhu, Versova, Bandra Bandstand, Worli Sea Face, Marine Drive, and Gorai Beach. Beaches will remain operational as usual.

To maintain law and order a comprehensive security plan has been implemented by Mumbai Police under guidance of senior police officials. Police to deploy eight Additional Commissioners, 29 Deputy Commissioners, 53 Assistant Commissioners, 2,184 police officers and 12,048 personnel, including traffic staff. Additional measures include SRPF platoons, QRT teams, BDDS squads, RCP units, and home guards stationed at key locations.

Checkpoints will be set up at various points and junctions in the city to check drink and drive. Strict legal action will be taken against offenders, including those involved in misbehaviour, illegal liquor sales, and drug offences.

No board parties on New Year's eve as Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) has announced that no permissions have been granted for boat parties in the Arabian Sea on December 31.