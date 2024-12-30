New Year 2025: Pune Excise Department Extends Hours for Liquor Sales and Dining; Check Details

On New Year's Eve, restaurants in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and surrounding districts will remain open until 5 am. Additionally, shops selling wine, beer, and country liquor will be permitted to stay open until 1 am, an extension from the usual 10:30 pm closing time. To ensure safety, 21 teams from the state excise department will be deployed across Pune to monitor the sale, transportation, and production of spurious liquor during the festivities.

Concerts are being organized at various locations in the district to usher in the new year. A license from the state excise department is required to supply alcohol at these events. The department, which will take action against any unlicensed liquor distribution, received 50 applications for New Year's Eve events, all of which have been approved. However, it was made clear that the permission is granted for just one day, and strict action will be taken against those who supply alcohol without the necessary license.

"The illegal transportation and sale of liquor is an offense under the law. Alcohol is often consumed at parties to celebrate the new year, and for this, a one-day license is issued by the state excise department. Therefore, those involved should pay the required fee and obtain a license to avoid any potential legal action," said Charan Singh Rajput, Superintendent of the state excise department in Pune.

There are around 3,000 liquor outlets in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the district, including permit rooms, wine shops, and beer shops. Temporary licenses are issued for alcohol consumption or supply at concerts. Special teams have been stationed at district borders to prevent fake liquor from entering the city. For parties at farmhouses, terraces, or open spaces, excise department permission is required if alcohol is served. During this time, liquor smugglers often sell illicit and adulterated alcohol. So far, 386 people have been arrested at 314 locations, and 29 vehicles have been seized.

