New Zealand's 7 blue wonders

New Delhi, June 15 Everyone is aware of the world's seven natural wonders. They are spectacular, remarkable, and unforgettable. But did you know that New Zealand has its own blue wonders that will captivate your senses?

New Zealand is a visual seeker's treasure chest waiting to be opened, with its breathtakingly beautiful sights. These dazzling blue attractions, ranging from azure lakes to turquoise pools, must be seen to be believed.

Poor Knights Islands

Beneath the waves at the Poor Knights Islands, you'll find subtropical fish that can't be seen anywhere else in New Zealand. Diving and snorkelling are the best ways to enjoy this underwater world, located 30 kilometres from Whangarei in Northland & Bay of Islands region.

Te Waikoropupu Springs

Be amazed by some of the clearest water ever measured at Te Waikoropupu Springs, in Takaka, the largest freshwater springs in the Southern Hemisphere. Also known as Pupu Springs, local Maori see it as a taonga

