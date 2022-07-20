Niacinamide- a special powerful ingredient for skincare

New Delhi, July 20 Anyone who has been keeping up with the ups and downs of the modern beauty industry will be familiar with the name niacinamide. In the past few years, it has gained immense popularity, courtesy of its versatility. Niacinamide or Vitamin B3 is the holy grail solution to many skin issues like dehydration, skin texture, and UV damage.

For many skincare novices, the name resonates as the universal solution and a safe ingredient for everyday use. Thus, most cult-favorite skincare products list Niacinamide as one of the primary ingredients. Romita Mazumdar, Founder, Foxtale tells life about the powerful all-in-one ingredient in skincare.

What is Niacinamide?

Romita: Niacinamide is a form of vitamin B3. It is water-soluble and benefits the skin greatly. Though not produced by our bodies naturally, it is a crucial component to boost the natural protection of the skin. Therefore, it's crucial to use it topically. It's a reliable ingredient that's now showing up in a wide range of skincare products because of its multiple advantages. From cleansers to sunscreens, you can see Niacinamide working its magic everywhere. It is suitable for all skin types and can be used at any time of day with no strings attached.

What are the benefits of Niacinamide?

Romita: Apart from the ones mentioned above, there are a plethora of other reasons behind the growing popularity of the ingredient. Here are some of the benefits you get from a Niacinamide-infused product in your skincare regime.

Repairs damages caused by UV rays: By forming a protective barrier, Niacinamide prevents further damage from UV rays. This is why it is a common ingredient in many sunscreens.

Improves skin texture: Niacinamide restores cellular energy, and that in turn, repairs the damages. It increases the natural lipid and boosts collagen production in your skin.

Prevents hyperpigmentation: Niacinamide prevents the transfer of melanin from pigment cells to skin cells. It also mildly exfoliates your skin and improves cell turnover.

Minimizes inflammation and redness: Post-inflammation redness, marks, and blemishes get reduced, because of the soothing texture of Niacinamide.

Improves hydration: The protective barrier of Niacinamide prevents water loss from the skin surface. As a result, your skin stays hydrated for a longer time when a Niacinamide product is used.

Minimizes sebum production: Since Niacinamide improves skin hydration, sebum production also stays under control. Your skin does not have to produce excess sebum to make up for lost moisture.

How to use Niacinamide?

Romita: The best part about Niacinamide is it is versatile enough to pair with different actives. It is also available in different forms such as lotion, serum, creams, and more. Here are some important factors to consider about using Niacinamide:

Niacinamides and Actives: Niacinamide particularly complements actives like retinol, AHA and antioxidants. Niacinamide also has a powerful combination with kojic acid and tranexamic acid, keeping dark spots at bay. It is a common misperception that Niacinamide and vitamin C cannot be combined. However, your skin will appear more youthful and radiant and will thank you if you use vitamin C with Niacinamide!

How long does Niacinamide take to show effect?

Romita: Niacinamide works best when you allow your skin enough time to absorb it whether you use it during the day or night. When you use a product with Niacinamide in it that has 5% of it, you should expect to see results in 8-12 weeks.

Niacinamide can be the best solution for your skin when it is used the correct way. Your skin is bound to love the ingredient when you introduce it wisely into your skincare routine.

