Night Skin Care Routine: Apply Vitamin E Before Bed for Soft, Hydrated and Glowing Skin

Having a skin care routine before doing makeup or going out is important, similarly before going to bed one must follow a certain type of skin care routine, especially in winters to have glowing skin. In winter, the cold wind often makes the skin dry, cracked, and dull. The effects of various chemicals only last for a short time, causing the skin to become dry again and again. This also leads to itching.

Taking care of the face during these days becomes a very difficult and troublesome task. In such a situation, you can try a simple solution to this problem. If you apply Vitamin E to your face before going to bed at night, your face will look soft and fresh all day long. Let's see how to use it and what benefits it offers.

Benefits of Vitamin E

Dryness will be eliminate: Using Vitamin E prevents the skin from drying out quickly because it is a good moisturizer that deeply hydrates the skin. It helps maintain moisture and strengthens the skin's lipid barrier, making the skin soft. Blemishes will also disappear: Vitamin E boosts collagen, which is essential for the skin. It also tightens the skin. It improves blood circulation, which maintains good skin texture. Not only that, but it also helps in removing blemishes from the face. Wrinkles will be reduced: Vitamin E helps get rid of fine lines and wrinkles. Wrinkles that appear at a young age are quickly eliminated. The signs of aging on the face are reduced. The skin receives nourishment from within, which also makes the face radiant.

How to use it?

You need to mix a Vitamin E capsule with coconut or almond oil. Before going to bed at night, take one teaspoon of coconut oil or almond oil. Add Vitamin E to it. Mix both ingredients well. Then apply it to your face with light hands and massage. Wash your face thoroughly before massaging. Then apply this mixture and massage for 15 to 20 minutes. After waking up in the morning, wash your face with normal water.