Niki Joshi styles celebs including Pratik Gandhi : A Versatile Stylist and Celebrity Choice

Niki Joshi a prominent stylist based out of ‘Apnu Amdavad’ recently showcased at the Bombay Times Fashion Week, where her work was widely appreciated. Her ability to create unique and captivating looks for Diya Mirza and 22 other models underscored her talent and versatility. Niki has also made history as the first stylist based out of Gujarat to style for the cover page of Filmfare. This cover featured prominent figures such as Pratik Gandhi and Hansal Mehta, highlighting her exceptional skills and creativity.

A trusted name in the fashion industry, Niki Joshi is the go-to stylist for celebrities. She recently collaborated with Pratik Gandhi for the promotions of two Bollywood releases, "Do Aur Do Pyaar" and "Madgaon Express." Her portfolio includes working with other popular names, cementing her reputation as a top choice for celebrity fashion needs. A state award winner, Niki is currently busy with multiple Hindi and Gujarati film projects. With Navratri approaching, she is also gearing up to style prominent singers for their shows both in India and abroad. Niki’s versatility makes her the first choice for films, ads, and music videos. A recent example is her work on a music video for singer Kirtidan Gadhvi, where she styled Bhoomi Trivedi, Priya Saraiya, and Parth Bharat Thakkar. Her work with Aditya Gadhvi further showcases her ability to adapt to various styles and genres.

Expanding her horizons, Niki has also ventured into the wedding styling space, where she is set to make a significant impact. Her expertise and innovative designs promise to elevate wedding fashion to new heights. Niki Joshi’s journey reflects her dedication, creativity, and versatility. Her collaborations with prominent celebrities and involvement in high-profile projects underscore her status as a trusted and talented professional in the world of fashion and entertainment.