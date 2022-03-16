Now a sustainability-focused activist workshop store

New Delhi, March 16 The Body Shop, launched its first flagship sustainable Activist Workshop store on Ground Floor, Palladium Phoenix Mall, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Famous for its high-quality naturally-inspired cosmetic and toiletry products, the brand is known all over the world for pioneering the philosophy that business can be a force for good, for launching new standards of ethics in business and for its change-making business for the last 45+ years.

In keeping with its Activist DNA, the brand strives for the long term, systemic change and on the occasion of this new store launch, the brand pledges its efforts towards ambitious sustainability goals through their Return Recycle Repeat (RRR) in-store plastic recycling program.

Continuing with its commitment towards reducing plastic waste from ending up in landfills and oceans, it piloted its RRR program during the pandemic in select stores. Through this pilot, it has already recycled 50,000+ plastic bottles. Under its renewed sustainability goals, the brand pledges to drive up its recycling goals to at least 1 million plastic bottles by 2024.

The brand's RRR commitment is a natural next step for the brand after its launch of the world's first Community Fair Trade (CFT) recycled plastic packaging made from plastic waste collected by Bengaluru waste pickers in 2019. Through this initiative, it sourced over 400 tons of recycled plastic in 2021, doubling this from 200+ tons in 2020. Currently, all product lines globally contain 75 percent post-consumer recycled plastic (PCR) including CFT plastic from India.

In 2021, the brand launched its most sustainable haircare yet – all haircare bottles and tubs are 100% recyclable and are made from 100% recycled plastic. It also supported female waste pickers in South India through the Covid pandemic via Project NARI in 2020-21. Both the initiatives were created with the brand's global CFT partner, Plastics for Change, in Bengaluru India. Aside from being the brand's first sustainability store in India, the new Activist Workshop store is an interactive and experiential space that encourages people to explore products, and campaigns and how the brand and consumers can together create a positive impact for the planet and its communities.

