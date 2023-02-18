Nykaa's Ayurvedic beauty and wellness brand makes its debut

New Delhi, Feb 18 Nykaa, Indias most preferred destination for the latest and best in beauty, launched Nyveda - a new Ayurvedic beauty and wellness brand, marking the companys foray into this trusted Indian science of holistic wellbeing.

Authentic in formulation, honest in its promise, and modern in its sensory experience, Nyveda debuts exclusively on Nykaa.com with a range of hair and skin oils that are infused with potent roots and ingredients with proven benefits of nourishment and care.

Commenting on the launch of Nyveda, Falguni Nayar, Founder & CEO- Nykaa said, "Nykaa's owned labels strategy is centred around improving lifestyles through thoughtful and well-timed offerings that are customised to the unique needs of Indian consumers. Nyveda is a natural extension of our portfolio, given the relevance of Ayurveda in the Indian notion of beauty and wellness. In their effort to choose a holistic approach to beauty, consumers are leaning towards products and rituals that are both efficient and convenient. With this in mind, we have created the new range of oils from Nyveda, that delivers the age-old, trusted knowledge of Ayurveda in a powerful formulation, for a modern lifestyle."

Crafted for a modern lifestyle, it seeks to deliver efficient solutions in uncomplicated formats that make it possible for wellness to be an everyday choice. By elevating rituals of oiling your hair or moisturising your skin, Nyveda nudges you to focus inwards and recognize these small acts of self-care as big steps towards self-preservation against external stresses. The inspiration for the brand's recipes come from ancient ayurvedic texts such as the Bhav Prakash Nigantu to deliver products that strike a harmonious balance between age-old wisdom and beauty rituals.

The range includes two hair oils - Nyveda Revive My Roots & Nyveda Restore My Shine and a body oil- Nyveda Nourish My Skin Body Oil. Each oil features some of nature's best ingredients that give nourishment and earthy fragrances that calm the senses, allowing you to centre yourself amidst a perennially chaotic world.

The distinct packaging of its oils is a worthy representation of its power-packed formulas that are light-weight and sensorially elevating. The hair oils are packed with potent ayurvedic ingredients including a few visible ones such as Vetiver Root, Karanja Seeds, Jaswandh(Hibiscus) flower, Curry Leaves and Harad Seeds. The body oil is a luscious hue of gold quintessential to the Lakadong Turmeric it contains. The 100% recyclable packaging is not just convenient to use, but also holds sustainability at its heart, with each ingredient being responsibly sourced and a commitment by the brand to recycle 3x the plastic it uses.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor