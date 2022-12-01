Odia Cuisine, India's best kept secret culinary delicacy

New Delhi, Dec 1 Indian cuisine's irresistible mix of spices and herbs exudes an alluring aroma that mesmerizes one's appetite and continues to do so until one tries a portion of it. Being the cradle of exquisite, spicily prepared delicacies like Dalma, khichdi, Dahi Vada Alu Dum, and every other dish in Indian cuisine has a distinct flavour and originates from a different region of the traditional land.

"The peacefully positioned province of Odisha in eastern India is renowned for its authentic, ancient tradition and is home to thousands of historic Hindu temples. The cuisines of Odia, which is nestled close to the coast, comprise rich, natural flavours that emanate eternal bliss," says Abinas Nayak, Masterchef Winner and Corporate Chef of Rroshashala.

a collection of varied flavours from the famed Odia cuisine that will fill your hungry tummy and leave you satisfied.

Pakhala

During India's soul-sucking summers, the first thing people search for is iced tea or juice. What are the Odias up to? They eat a bowl of Pakhala to satisfy their spirits. Pakhala is created from fermented cooked rice and eaten the next day, ideally as a lunch, with green chilies, salt, and a spoon of curd to improve the meal's acidic flavour. Other side dishes offered with the hefty lunch include fried fish, crushed lentil dumplings, stir fry of fresh veggies, and chutneys. To replace the body's nourishment after the meal, sip the leftover Torai, the liquid half of the Pakhala.

Besara

Besara is the dish that best defines Odia cuisine. It is a traditional Odia cuisine

