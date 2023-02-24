New Delhi, Feb 24 "Our dynamic London 20/21 sale series responds to and amplifies the defining themes of the market today. Offering exquisite collections, iconic works, and a strong representation of pioneering female artists who powerfully shaped the Surrealist movement, we have assembled a vibrant, diverse and celebratory group of works, the majority never seen at auction before, that exemplify the purpose of Christie's signature 20/21 category: to unite contemporary names with their artistic forebears," said Giovanna Bertazzoni, Vice Chairman, 20th/21st Century Art Department, Christie's.

The London Evening Sale will offer works by artists that defined the artistic movements of the 20th Century, while showcasing their legacy in those artists shaping the 21st Century. Sixty-six per cent of the Sale has never before been offered at auction. Exquisite paintings by Paul Cezanne and Vincent van Gogh have been treasured in two distinct collections, each for more than 100 years, while Alexander Calder's 'The Ghost' has remained in the same family collection since 1947

The Art of the Surreal Evening Sale presents Memory of a Surreal Journey: Property from an Important San Francisco Bay Area Collection, a collection of 25 works showcasing the magical interpretations of the world by artists including Leonora Carrington, Remedios Varo, Dorothea Tanning and Leonor Fini. Presented through Christie's unique sale platform exclusively devoted to Surrealist art, the collection was built over more than two decades around a formative trip to Mexico and highlights the dialogues across Latin and Northern America as well as Europe. With an emphasis on revolutionary female artists, this singular collection encapsulates a zeitgeist perceived across the art world, repositioning discussions on Surrealism and the artists who came to represent the movement.

Remedios Varo, Retrato del Doctor Ignacio Chavez

