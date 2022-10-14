New Delhi, Oct 14 It's time to unwind and break the cycle of meetings and work. One can already sense the holiday spirit in the air. The now-famous Oktoberfest is back, which has been celebrated in Munich annually since 1810, draws thousands of visitors each year. But there's no reason to skip out on all the food, excitement, or beer if you can't travel across continents to enjoy a classic tankard.

Enjoy the celebration with your loved ones at SMAAASH that offers some sumptuous recipes. Take a deep dive into the realm of enjoyment while enjoying delicious cuisine and having fun.

Spicy Chicken Fritters by Rakesh Gawand, CDP Smaaash Mumbai

Ingredients

. chicken Breast

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor