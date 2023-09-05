Osho’s Neo Sannyas movement becomes the central theme of Morari Bapu’s 9 day katha in Nepal, calling it Manas Sannyas

Swami Anand Arun, founder of the Tapoban International commune in Nepal, one of the first disciples of Osho and the man behind continued success of the Osho movement in Nepal and the world over; has joined hands with Morari Bapu for the evolution of human consciousness. They danced together before a crowd of hundreds to celebrate this monumental achievement in the Osho and Neo Sannyas movement. Morari Bapu, one of India’s leading spiritual gurus, held a 12 day Ram Katha in Kathmandu, Nepal, for the evolution of human consciousness. He has called this Katha Manas Sannyas, which extensively talks about and is dedicated to Osho’s Neo Sannyas movement. The katha was held from 26th August to 3rd of September, attended by thousands of people and watched live by millions across the globe in over 170 countries.

Morari Bapu dedicated this katha to the Osho Tapoban international commune, situated in the heart of the Nagarjuna Hills in Kathmandu, Nepal. He extended a warm invitation to and further dedicated the katha to all the Neo Sannyasins. He also visited the Tapoban international commune twice including on Friday, September 1st, 2023 to directly address the Sannyasins of the Osho movement. He also marked this occasion by presenting a consecrated Hanuman statue to the Tapoban to the delight of the sannyasins. Osho’s Neo Sannyas movement was introduced in 1970 by Acharya Rajneesh, who was later given the name of Osho by his disciples and followers. The Neo Sannyas movement was a rebirth of the old Sannyas with a new approach for the modern man. Osho stated that a seeker of truth need not renounce the world to attain god consciousness or enlightenment. Neo, meaning reprogramming and Sannyas meaning, the path of seeking. During the katha, Morari Bapu said “Osho’s consciousness has called me to do this katha” and “Arun Swami has acted as the medium of Osho to extend this invitation when we met in Lumbini earlier this year which I have accepted”

Swami Anand Arun has said that this is a huge achievement in his life long work of spreading Osho’s teachings. His lifelong work has made Nepal the hub of the continuing Osho and Neo Sannyas movement. Sanatani / Hindu gurus are starting to talk extensively about Osho’s work for human consciousness. Especially after similar proclamations and recognitions have been made by the very popular Bageshwar Baba aka Dhirendra Shastri earlier in the month of August. Bageshwar baba also mentioned that he has read Osho books extensively. Never before in the history of mankind has there been a need for intentional support for the evolution of human consciousness. In the recent years, most human deaths are happening on account of mental health conditions and mental health is the greatest concern for mankind today. Osho’s Neo Sannyas and his active mediations are extremely beneficial in reducing this condition. For Morari Bapu to have dedicated an entire series of ‘katha’ inspired by the Neo Sannyas movement, speaks volumes about the common goal for all spiritual gurus in recent times. The evolution of human consciousness is the need of the hour and for spiritual gurus to come together to achieve this will certainly create the shift that is required now. We are certain that such hand shakes will help spread the word of Osho’s Neo Sannyas and his movement, more deeply in India and the world over.