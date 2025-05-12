Pastel Lehengas to Elegant Anarkalis: 5 Times Saiee Manjrekar Gave Traditional Fashion Goals

Saiee Manjrekar has often created waves with her sartorial traditional fashion outfits and has left us swooning over them. From lehengas, sarees to shararas, Saiee's fashion picks show that she likes to experiment with traditional ensembles, and honestly, we're loving every bit of it.

Pastel Lehenga: Saiee Manjrekar had her princess moment when she donned a detailed pastel green lehenga paired with a heavy light pink blouse. The actress completed her outfit with an embellished green dupatta. Staying devoid of any heavy jewellery, she simply sported jhumkas, styled her hair in waves, and opted for glamorous makeup.

Purple jacket set: Saiee Manjrekar looked as vibrant as ever in a purple drape and a blouse, which she paired with a stunning jacket, featuring embellishments on the sleeves and the front. Adding oomph to it, she accessorised her outfit with chaandbaali and a traditional ring, and rounded her look with rosy makeup.

White anarkali: Saiee Manjrekar defined traditional glamour in a white anarkali outfit, paired with an organza dupatta. The piece boasted symmetrical patterns and a sweetheart neckline. As for the jewellery, Saiee went all out with a heavy jewellery set and radiated glamour in glossy makeup.

Green sharara dress: Saiee Manjrekar oozed royal charm in a fully embellished green sharara set with hints of pink and yellow floral details. Apart from her outfit, what stole her attention were the magnificent earrings, adding a 'statement' to her look.

Saree-ing with a modern twist: Saiee Manjrekar stunned in a pastel green coloured outfit, which replicated a saree, featuring stitched pleats and a pallu. She paired the drape with a halter neck blouse boasting a knot at the back. Saiee styled her hair in loose curls and opted for full-glam makeup.

With her traditional fashion escapades, Saiee Manjrekar is not only exploring the shades of outfits, patterns, textures and fabrics, she's is blazing her own trail in the vibrant space.