Patiala has a new movie destination

New Delhi, June 19 Film lovers in Patiala in Punjab will now have access to its first multiplex. The new 4-screen PVR cinema is centrally located on the Rajpura Highway, at VRC City Mall. It has a total seating capacity of 621 audiences and is equipped with plush recliner seats for enhanced comfort and 2K RGB+ Laser projectors that deliver ultra-high resolution, sharp, and bright images. Furthermore, the Audis feature advanced Dolby 7.1 immersive audio and Next-Gen 3D technology.

The multiplex is designed in a modern art deco style, inspired by the royal palaces of Maharajas' land. While a bright arched arcade forms the entrance to the cinema, the counters are blue and gold, reminiscent of Patiala's royal past.

Speaking on the launch, Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR Ltd, said, "We are thrilled to open our first property in Patiala as we bring the finest movie-going experience to the people of the city. While we look forward to extending our footprint across the country, we will continue to focus on smaller towns and cities to bring them at par with the highest global standards of out-of-home entertainment that PVR delivers in bigger cities to cater to a wider audience."

PVR has always aimed to build cinemas that offer the best movie-going experience possible. Its presence in Punjab across 8 cities will help the Punjabi film industry by providing more avenues for creative content to be showcased to the people of Punjab. As a multiplex operator, PVR creates direct and indirect employment opportunities for the state's aspiring youth.

Expressing views on the expansion of PVR in Punjab, Pramod Arora, Chief Growth & Strategy Officer, PVR Limited said, "Punjab holds lot of promise for our growth plans in the North. We have expanded our presence in Patiala after our successful run in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Mohali, Pathankot, Khanna, Amritsar and Zirakpur. There is enough room for the film exhibition's growth in the backdrop of a vibrant Punjabi entertainment industry aided by regional Punjabi content which has gained prominence after the pandemic."

With this addition, the company's growth momentum in FY 2022-23 is strengthened, with 858 screens at 174 properties in 75 cities

