Pawan Gupta: An Indian Wushu Player Getting Glory On International Level

You must have heard of Bruce Lee and his Martial Art Skills. Martial Art is a form of fighting system practised for self-defense, sport, discipline, fitness and also for meditation. There are various schools and styles of martial arts but ultimately, they all have the same objective: self-defense. Martial arts are divided into two main categories: "hard martial arts" such as Karate and "soft martial arts" such as Judo. Another type of Martial Art also exists which is a combination of both soft and hard Martial Arts such as Wushu.

Wushu or Kungfu, is a hard and soft and thus a complete martial art as well as a full-contact sport. “Wushu" is the Chinese term for "martial arts". Since Wushu practitioners bear a lot of hurdles in learning Wushu, their winning in the competitions give them a positive push for excelling in it. Pawan Gupta is such an Indian Sanda player who broke the records several times and made the country proud. Sanda is one of the two categories of Wushu based upon the study and practices of traditional Kung Fu and modern combat fighting techniques. Born in UP, Pawan Gupta is best known for his first achievement at 8th edition of Asian Wushu Championships held in Hanoi, Vietnam in 2012 and won Bronze medal in men's Sanda 65 kg. After this feat, Pawan won many Championships and Tournaments in a row. He bagged a Silver medal in the Asian Sanda Championships, a Bronze medal in the 2015 National Games of India and a Silver medal in 2017 Asian Sanda Championships.

At the 2017 International Wushu Championships of Armenia, Pawan participated in the 70 kg men's category and bagged a Bronze medal home. He represented India at Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's International Wushu Sanda Tournament in Men's 75 kg in 2018 and got third place. In 2019, he competed in the Batumi Open International Wushu Tournament in Georgia and won a Silver medal. "A Kung fu master is a practitioner of martial arts who keeps practising."Kailin Gow said. Pawan strongly follows this quote and gives great importance to practice. He considers practice as the major pillar for the foundation of his career in Wushu, along with hard work and patience. Pawan also serves in Indian Air Force along with playing Wushu on international level. He feels deep satisfaction for that fact that he has the opportunity to serve as well as represent India on International level.

