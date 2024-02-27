Pehle Bharat Ghumo: 5 Best Places to Visit in March in India

March marks the beginning of summer in most of the regions of India, and this is just the perfect time to witness the blooming flowers, lush green tea estates, and majestic beaches. So, here is the combined list of best places to visit in March in India. Take a look!

Ranthambore, Rajasthan, often referred to as the jewel of Sawai Madhopur, boasts one of the country's premier tiger reserves. As March unfolds and the temperatures rise, the chances of spotting majestic tigers increase as they venture out in search of water. Visitors can also delight in observing a plethora of colorful bird species while exploring Ranthambore's natural beauty.

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, serves as the gateway to the Garhwal Himalayas and emerges as a top destination in March, particularly renowned for hosting the International Yoga Festival. Tourists flock from around the globe to partake in this event. For adventure enthusiasts, Rishikesh offers a plethora of thrilling activities including bungee jumping at India’s highest point, exhilarating river rafting experiences, ziplining, and more. Attending the mesmerizing Ganga Aarti ceremony at the city's numerous ghats is a must for visitors.

Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu, often referred to as the ‘Princess of Hill Stations’, is a picturesque destination adorned with sparkling waterfalls, serene lakes, and rolling hills, making it an ideal retreat in March. Travelers can meander through vast forests, embark on scenic treks, or simply unwind while gazing at the mist-covered hillsides, all while indulging in the renowned homemade chocolates. Exploring Kodaikanal by bicycle offers a leisurely pace to soak in the serene surroundings.

Lakshadweep, India, beckons travelers in March with its unparalleled vistas of the emerald Arabian Sea from secluded beaches. Characterized by coconut groves, diverse flora and fauna, and a relaxed island lifestyle, Lakshadweep offers a unique and unforgettable experience. Adventurous souls can partake in snorkeling and scuba diving to marvel at the untouched coral reefs and idyllic lagoons dotting the archipelago.

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, enchants visitors with its breathtaking landscapes and rich blend of Indian and Chinese cultures. March presents an opportune time to explore the region's trekking routes, immerse oneself in the vibrant celebrations of the Tibetan festival of Losar, and admire the blooming orchids in the sanctuary. Tranquility pervades the atmosphere, enhanced by favorable weather conditions, making Tawang a coveted destination for March travel in India.