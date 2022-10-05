Personal spaces beyond the bedroom

New Delhi, Oct 5 Many people regard the bathroom and kitchen to be a getaway, a place where they can spend as much "me" time as possible pampering themselves. According to Salil Sadanandan, a lot of people create or choose a house basis the bathroom and kitchen space. They are willing to have a lesser living area than they might have planned for but would be unwilling to compromise on bathroom and kitchen space. The bathroom is no longer just a functional area but a continuation of the bedroom where people see it as an area to rejuvenate.

"Bathrooms are the most intimate personal space for people, a space where people can cut off from the world and clear their minds and thoughts. These are the rooms where people let their guard down and are truly at one with themselves. Be it humming/singing in this space, feeling a sense of happiness as they immerse themselves in the creative abode of the kitchen area, or de-stress in the bath space. As a brand, we are cognizant of the need to have a personal sense of expression in the bathroom and have enabled this via our various colors and finishes which have played a magnificent role in adding to the sensibilities of personal aesthetics," says Salil Sadanandan, President, Kitchen and Bath Kohler Brand K&B S. Asia, Middle East & SSA.

Salil Sadanandan speaks to life regarding the design, leadership, and innovation aspects of KOHLER Co. one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies with more than 30,000 associates.

What are the new customer expectations for design and innovation in 2022 and ahead?

Salil: Design and Technology are the two driving levers in the new product development process for Kohler. For discerning consumers, we keep on pushing our boundaries with special emphasis on innovative features to upgrade the consumer experience.

For instance - The new Anthem digital control from Kohler transforms the daily routine of showering into a blissful affair, giving users a fresh start to the day. The valves can control up to six outlets, allowing the user to personalize any combination of shower sprays, rain heads, showerheads, hand showers, and body sprays.

Vive faucets is another example of a very indigenous expressive design. Customers prefer styles that add character to the bathroom space and compliment their decor sensibilities. The finish is an important aspect, where customer preference is expanding from chrome to vibrant finishes

