Personalizing your space makes a house a home: Mira Kapoor

New Delhi, June 12 H&M India celebrated the world of H&M HOME with Mira Kapoor at its existing store in Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj. The brand offers trendy décor and accessories for every room and style. The collection includes everything from high-quality bed linen and timeless dinnerware to diverse textiles, all with a focus on contemporary style and craftsmanship. It enables interior lovers to create spaces that are unique and reflective of their personalities by combining modern design and quality with sustainability and affordable prices. The newly designed store offers the latest interior trends and products, as well as it's latest summer collection, which is inspired by the beautiful Greek islands.

The eventful evening at the store showcased the latest collection across categories, providing guests with a dynamic and immersive shopping experience. "I am delighted to be part of the celebration of H&M HOME where each collection is so thoughtfully designed for actual life, for actual needs and for everyone. A mix of abstract prints and muted color palettes, it is interesting that their collection is on-trend and perfectly blends in more sustainable materials," says Mira Kapoor.

"Introducing H&M HOME, both online and offline, has truly been a landmark moment for H&M India. With our new store's stylish and welcoming environment, we are determined to offer fashion and design that enables people to be inspired and to express their own personal style, while ensuring sustainability is in the backbone of everything we do," says Yanira Ramirez, Country Sales Manager, H&M India.

The décor at the event was inspired by a floral theme and featured a burst of colour and natural plants. The evening included curated activities, summer drinks, and a special performance by a saxophonist. The brand collaborated with local artists to create engaging experiences for the guests during the exclusive celebration. In collaboration with Greenish Affair, attendees enjoyed creating their own plants out of microgreens. There was a DIY scent-making booth where guests could personalise Alafolie's handcrafted fragrances. The exclusive event also included a personalization station run by calligraphy artist Saachi Dhawan for guests looking to gift products to friends and family!

life spoke exclusively to Kapoor to find out about her decor sstyle, interior preferences and favourite products.

Read Excerpts:

Your home speaks volumes about your personality, it's an extension of you, do you agree?

Mira: I agree, your home is an extension of your personality and this stands true especially post pandemic and the second lockdown. During this time, our homes had become our safe space. We all, including me, spent and invested so much of our time at home with our loved ones. Your space proves to be an ideal reflection of yourself, your likes, dislikes, what moves you and what you believe keeps you sane.

How important is it to personalize your home with accessories once interior designers are done with it?

Mira: Getting your home designed is only half the job done. I personally believe personalizing your space makes a house a home. Personalizing helps me inspire the creativity in me and also makes my house more welcoming. It reflects my taste and what I truly believe in.

If the pandemic has taught us anything, is that when it comes to utility, spaces need to double up to cater to different needs of different members, do you agree?

Mira: Yes for sure, as I mentioned our homes are our sacred spaces especially post the pandemic. There is absolutely nowhere I'd rather be than at home with my loved ones. That being said, utility spaces differ from family to family but everyone loves a multi-function space that is personal to them. If you have kids like I do - you do require a dedicated space just for them. And H&M Home has just the ideal accessories for every kind of room and every kind of house!

When it comes to entertaining at home good quality server wear makes or breaks a soiree?

Mira: Most definitely, hosting guests comes with a whole lot of responsibility! For me, I always try to make dining a curated experience. Server wares and dinner wares are the true essence for that. For instance, for the table, I like to set it with a beautiful bunch of fresh flowers that straight away accentuates the look, paired with some gorgeous bowls, serving plates and a dedicated food cover completes the look. It is also comfort over fad for me. That is something I absolutely love about the kitchen and dinnerware collection at H&M Home - it so effortlessly makes dining experiences so gorgeous yet makes you feel at Home.

Your favorite pieces from the H&M Home collection?

Mira: I love the Gorgeous hand painted vases in grey, white and pink in two sizes perfect for both your living room and outdoor spaces to add a chic rustic vibe and this picturesque sunset blanket made in recycled cotton, soft and pretty at the same time. For summer in particular, this HOT pink and white geometric cushion cover is great to inject some electric colors in your living space.

