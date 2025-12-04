Phone Charger Accident Nearly Kills 8-Year-Old; Essential Safety Tips for Parents

If you sleep near your mobile phone charger, you should read this important warning before continuing this habit. Staying alert is necessary because a serious incident came to light where an eight-year-old boy was severely shocked due to a mobile charger kept close to him while he slept. This accident has created awareness and concern among parents and device users. It highlights how dangerous it can be to charge mobile phones near children, especially during sleep. Knowing the details of this case may help prevent a similar tragedy in other homes. Here’s what happened and how to avoid such risks.

Loose Charger Connection Caused the Accident

The recent case involves eight-year-old Lorenzo Lopez, who suffered a severe electric shock and burns, People reported citing a KWCH report. An extension board with a charger was next to him, but the plug was inserted loosely. A small visible gap was left between the charger and the socket. That gap became the exact point from where the current travelled. Lorenzo received a sudden electric shock while lying beside it. This incident clearly shows how a tiny mistake like an improper plug connection can become a life-threatening hazard. Understanding this situation is important so that others remain careful and avoid repeating this unsafe practice.

Metal Chain Became the Conductor

As reported by The Times of India, Lorenzo, who lives in the United States, was wearing a gold chain at the time of the accident. A portion of the chain got stuck exactly in the open gap between the charger plug and the socket. The moment the metal touched the exposed electrical point, a strong current passed through the chain into the child’s body. His body trembled, and he felt burning heat in his neck. He could not speak or scream. In panic, he pulled off the chain forcefully and threw it away, which saved his life, according to doctors.

Hospitalisation and Mother’s Warning to Others

Lorenzo was quickly taken to a hospital, where deep burns were found on his chest and throat. Doctors had to perform a skin graft procedure, where skin from another part of his body was used to cover the damaged area. Lorenzo’s mother was traumatised by the situation and realised many parents unknowingly allow the same risk. Instead of keeping the incident to herself, she shared the story publicly to warn others. Her message is simple and emotional — never allow children to sleep with chargers, wires, or mobile devices near them because one small mistake can cost a life.

Sleeping With Chargers Nearby Is Dangerous

Many people plug in their phones and leave them on the bed or under the pillow while sleeping. If the pillow shifts or the bedding compresses the charger, the plug can come loose and expose an electric point. If a metal object or jewellery touches it, the user may receive an electric shock. This exact situation led to Lorenzo’s accident. Apart from shock, charging devices on soft bedding can also trap heat and potentially cause fire. While it may seem convenient, keeping charging devices on the bed during sleep is risky and should always be avoided for safety.

Avoid Cheap or Damaged Chargers

People often buy cheap or duplicate chargers to save money, but these devices can be poorly insulated and unsafe. If a charger has cracked wires, bent pins, or loose connections, it should be thrown away immediately. Always use a certified, good-quality charger from a trusted brand. Invest in a strong extension board where the plug fits firmly without gaps. Checking wires, sockets, and chargers weekly can prevent electric accidents. Small preventive steps like purchasing safe equipment and replacing damaged accessories can protect both children and adults from hazardous electrical exposures and potential fire risks in the home.

Remove Metal Accessories Before Sleeping

Before sleeping, remove metal jewellery such as chains, earrings, stud pins or bracelets if a charger or electrical gadget is near the sleeping area. Metals conduct electricity very quickly, and even a thin chain can become deadly. Sleeping in simple clothing without metallic items is the safest practice, especially if a child uses a charger or power device. This precaution applies to both children and adults. Removing jewellery is a small habit, but it can prevent severe injury or shock if accidental contact occurs with a loose plug, damaged wire, or exposed charging point near the bed.

Keep Chargers Away From Children

Children often play with wires, pull cords and even put objects in their mouths. This makes chargers extremely dangerous if kept within reach. To avoid risks, store chargers on a higher shelf or unplug them and lock them inside a drawer before bedtime. A child-friendly home should include safety steps such as organizing wires and keeping electrical items away from curious hands. Small adjustments in placement and storage can prevent major accidents, electric shocks or burns. Prioritising safety with electrical devices helps create a secure environment where children can sleep and play without hidden dangers around them.

Unplug Devices Before Sleeping

Once your mobile phone is fully charged, unplug the charger from the socket. Keeping it plugged in throughout the night increases the risk of overheating, spark formation or fire. Many people ignore this step because it appears harmless, but such habits can lead to shock accidents or device damage. Developing the simple routine of removing the plug before sleeping reduces risks significantly. A few seconds of attention can prevent major harm. Practicing caution with electronic devices protects everyone at home. With mindful habits and safety awareness, dangerous electrical incidents can be avoided and peace of mind can be maintained.