Photographer Bharat Prajapat's 'Clickography' goes international, aims to build the company's presence on a global level

Photography is one of the most creative professions that challenge one's potential. With social media trends and technology evolving, photographers have brought a myriad of innovations for the audience. Appreciating and capturing little things and moments in life, Bharat Prajapat has cemented his position as one of the best names in the field of photography.

Leveraging social media, the ace photographer has made his work reach a maximum audience. Widely known for capturing beautiful moments of couples through his lens, Bharat Prajapat has given pre-wedding and wedding shoots a new meaning. No wonder, his shots perfectly depict the essence of love and are too adorable to be missed.

Based in Pune, the photographer has earned the tag of 'Sudh Budh Wale Bhaiya' on the gram. In various instances, his pictures and reels have taken the internet by storm. While wedding photography is his forte, Prajapat, in the last few years, has been covering different events and festivals celebrated across the country. His recent work was the Ganeshotsav celebration with Pune's reputed Kalavant Dhol Tasha Pathak.

In addition, the talented photographer has left a mark with his work across international borders. Bharat's work got recognition after he started his film company 'Clickography' in 2015. The avid photography lovers are well-versed about his company's popularity in the web space. After winning everyone's heart and trust with his work in India, his team has been on a spree of pre-wedding shoots in different countries. Earlier this year in March, 'Clickography' headed to Dubai for a pre-wedding photo shoot.

More so, the recent international work done by Bharat Prajapat's team was in August in Thailand. "I am immensely grateful that my work is taking me to places which I once dreamt to travel. The feeling is surreal as my work has created a recall value in people's minds. We have been working as a team at 'Clickography', and we intend to take our work to a global level", said Prajapat.

Starting his journey from a freelance photographer to making a career as a full-time professional photographer, Bharat Prajapat has come a long way. As he continues to set a bar by bringing newness to his work, the photographer is hopeful to collaborate on several other international projects in the coming time.