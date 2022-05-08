Plan a memorable Mother's Day
New Delhi, May 8 Make your mother feel special this Mother's Day by treating her like a Queen with a weekend getaways or a lavish Sunday Brunch. Here is a list of a few places where you can make your mother feel special.
Shangri-La, Bengaluru
This Mother's Day at Shangri-La Bengaluru, guests can treat their moms to b Cafe and host her with a mouth-watering brunch, treat her to a relaxing spa treatment, or gift her with exclusive Shangri-La vouchers or a Do-it-yourself cake.
This special Mother's Day Brunch will be available on May 8, 2022, from 12.30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and starts at Rs 2,650 plus taxes, including a mommy-special surprise takeaway, with compliments.
Weekend getaway at Six Senses Fort Barwara
Just three-hour drive from Jaipur, discover the stunning Six Senses Fort Barwara with an exciting offer which includes all meals, complimentary Six Senses wellness and sustainability activities and more!
Inclusions:
* Daily breakfast, lunch and dinner for two
* Scheduled daily group wellness and sustainability activities
* Dedicated Guest Experience Maker
