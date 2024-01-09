Pongal 2024: History and Significance of the Auspicious Festival

Pongal, a vibrant and multi-day Hindu harvest festival, is not just a celebration but a cultural spectacle that unites Tamils across India and beyond. Pongal typically graces the calendar on 14 or 15 January, marking the commencement of the Tamil month of Thai. This period is considered auspicious, initiating the sun's six-month journey northwards.

The festival unfolds over four days, each infused with unique significance. The four-day-long celebration will begin with Bhogi Pongal on January 15. The next day is observed as Surya Pongal on January 16. People celebrate Mattu Pongal on January 17, and the final day, Kaanum Pongal, is on January 18.The sunrise time on January 15 (Monday)- is 7:14 am, while the sunset time on Bhogi Pongal- is 5:57 pm. The Sankranti muhurat on the first day will be from 2:45 am.

Pongal History

According to Hindu mythology, is it believed that Lord Shiva sent his bull Nandi to earth to have an everyday oil massage and bath and a meal once a month. But upon reaching earth, Nandi told Lord Shiva that it is a common thing for everyone. This angered Shiva and he cursed Nandi to stay back on earth and help the human beings with their field work. Hence, Pongal celebrates the harvest of crops and the farm animals for their cooperation in farming.

Pongal Celebration

People celebrate the four days with a lot of grandeur, pomp and mirth. They light a bonfire and sing songs to Lord India. They also prepare sweet and Venn Pongal. People deck up in traditional clothes and celebrate the festival together with their families and friends.