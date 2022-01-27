Post Pandemic Dating Norms: Love grabs the first row

New Delhi, Jan 27 Along with working from home and trying new dishes, online dating reached new heights during the Covid 19 pandemic. According to a recent survey conducted by dating app QuackQuack, with people staying behind closed doors, online dating has become the new normal. While it may not provide the intimacy of physical proximity, cuddles, and canoodling, it has undoubtedly assisted them in overcoming their loneliness.

Love takes over physical intimacy

But the question now is, will dating resume and return to normalcy as a result of the reopening? However, due to the Covid outbreak, it is highly unlikely that it will return to pre-infection levels. A survey conducted during the pandemic revealed that there has been a paradigm shift in the dating world. People are more connected than ever before, and online connections are becoming an essential part of dating. When compared to before the outbreak, 70 per cent of users have seen a significant change in their behaviour and attitude toward dating. 70 percent of millennials and Gen Z believe that hook-ups, one-night stands, and casual approaches have taken a back seat during the pandemic and that they are looking for deeper connections now that they have more time.

What's needs to be prioritised?

