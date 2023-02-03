Prices of decorative flowers get expensive ahead of Valentine’s Day

The prices of decorative flowers have shot up amid the ongoing wedding season and ahead of Valentine’s Day. With the cold weather interfering with the flowering process, the prices of most decorative flowers, led by roses, have gone up by 40 to 50%, said flower growers and sellers.

The wedding season this year seems to be booming with many organisers willing to splurge on flower decorations and this has contributed to the increase in demand for decorative flowers. “The prices of all flowers have gone up post-Sankranti. Roses, which are usually priced ₹4 or ₹5 per stem, cost ₹15 to ₹20 apiece now. In the upcoming weeks, we will mostly see a further increase of 10 to 20% in flower prices,” said Srikanth Bollapally, director, South India Floriculture Association.

Roses grown in and around Bengaluru, in places such as Bagalur, Chickballapur, Doddaballapur, Attibele, and Hoskote, have the reputation for being one of the finest varieties in the country. Bengaluru is one of the leading exporters of roses in the country. The long-stemmed Taj Mahal variety is the most sought-after, primarily for its long vase life, according to sellers.

The cold weather this time has affected both the budding and blooming of the famed flower. “There is no proper bud formation as the weather is very cold and there is not much humidity in the air. Further, if buds are formed, the temperature is not enough for them to bloom. Downy mildew disease has been seen in some places. Overall, there is a 60 to 70% drop in production of roses this time,” said Mohammed Yosuff C., general secretary, Karnataka State Exotic Flower Growers and Sellers Association.