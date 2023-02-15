Private jet services to address India's transportation woes

New Delhi, Feb 15 Urbanization is on the rise throughout the nation, which has raised traffic congestion and pollution levels, which has a negative influence on citizens' health and, ultimately, the nation's economic growth. Additionally, alternative means of transportation for greater connectivity are imperative with the inherent conditions that they are widely available.

To change the face of personal aviation by introducing innovative alternate transportation avenues. BLADE India recently came up with time-sharing private jet services, wherein one can buy the fly timing of the private jet and travel to their favorite destination whenever they wish to.

In an interview with Amit Dutta, Managing Director, Blade India, we find out the brand's history and how it plans to overcome transportation issues.

Please describe Blade India's journey to this point.

Amit Dutta: BLADE India is a joint venture between BLADE Urban Air Mobility Inc. headquartered in New York and New Delhi-based investment fund, Hunch Ventures. We are an Urban Air Mobility platform connecting short distances through vertical aircraft such as helicopters with a vision to transition into Electric Vertical Aircrafts

